Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
Questionable penalty on Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu leads to Vikings TD, sparks fury among fans
Stop me if you've heard this one before ... New Orleans Saints fans are angry at NFL referees. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's Vikings game, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a third-down stop by the Saints defense.
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
LONDON — The Saints lost another heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when Wil Lutz's potential game-tying 61-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright and crossbar as time expired. Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss:. Justin Jefferson is really good. The former LSU...
NOLA.com
Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara is ruled out vs. the Vikings. Here's who else is inactive in London.
LONDON — Already without its regular starting quarterback and their top receiver, the New Orleans Saints will also be without one of the NFL's premier playmakers Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Alvin Kamara (rib), who practiced in a limited capacity all week, will be inactive Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur...
NOLA.com
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu intercepts Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for his first pick with the Saints
Little was going right for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but Tyrann Mathieu stepped in to give his tea a lift. Mathieu intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Saints a badly needed boost of momentum in London.
Rams OL Coleman Shelton to miss extensive time with high ankle sprain
Shelton, who won the team’s right guard competition out of training camp, had moved to center after Brian Allen‘s Week 1 injury. Allen has not yet returned, but McVay said Shelton will face a four-to-six week return timetable as a result of the injury he sustained against the 49ers.
NFL・
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Wil Lutz' roller coaster moment latest example of ball not bouncing Saints' way
LONDON — Wil Lutz kicked it from midfield, right smack dab in the middle of the NFL logo, which would have been a bit of poetic justice on this day. But sometimes, as the New Orleans Saints are learning the hard way this season, the ball just doesn’t always bounce your way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
After strong game with the Saints, Latavius Murray is signing with the Denver Broncos
The New Orleans Saints gave Latavius Murray a chance to show what he could still do, and the Denver Broncos will benefit from that. After Denver's young running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos signed Murray off the Saints practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.
NOLA.com
Saints' defensive third-down penalties 'killers,' especially in fourth quarter vs. Vikings
A 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter really pushed the Minnesota Vikings ahead in last Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings began at their own 25-yard line. They made minor moves, not enough for a first down. Not until Saints cornerback Bradley Roby was penalized for defensive holding.
NOLA.com
The Pelicans' 2021 offseason looked like a failure. It turned out to be a blessing.
In the 2021 offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans sent Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade. Instead of paying Ball, the Pelicans moved him in the opening minutes of free agency so they could free up a block of cap space to pursue other options at guard. Kyle...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Reeling Saints are playing hard. Now they need to start playing better and smarter
LONDON – The losses are starting to mount for the New Orleans Saints. They are 1-3 after their heartbreaking setback to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Raise your hand if you’ve read that sentence before. The loss was their third in a row since that uplifting season-opening win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
Comments / 0