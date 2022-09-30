ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
