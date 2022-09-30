Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?
Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race
Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday
Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year
A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns
Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national series and fans leave a lot of things behind. Spending time out in the infield is a time-honored tradition for many. Folks will camp out for the weekend, have a heck of a time and then they forget some things. It happens. With all of the exciting NASCAR action in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series it’s hard to remember everything you brought to the track with you.
NASCAR at Talladega results: Chase Elliott seals spot in Round of 8 with daring final lap move
Sunday's race at Talladega was fairly clean, with only a handful of caution flags being waved over the course of the day. So, when Daniel Hemric's No. 16 car stalled out on pit road with six laps to go, the pressure was on for those at the front of the pack.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
How does Formula 1 move cars between races?
It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week?While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation.And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock has already...
NBC Sports
Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race
Matt DiBenedetto’s first career Camping World Truck Series victory didn’t impact the playoff standings after Talladega since DiBenedetto is not a playoff driver. The Truck Series is off this weekend. The next Truck race is Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Elliott is the only driver with five victories...
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Talladega Cup playoff race results, driver points standings entering cutoff
Talladega points, results: Chase Elliott captured his 18th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Ryan Blaney on the final lap Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the fifth time in the past six races at the 2.66-mile oval that a last-lap pass was made by the winner. Blaney...
FOX Sports
NASCAR Playoffs: Chase Elliott wins YellaWood 500 in Talladega
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama, where Chase Elliott secured his fifth win of the season and punched his ticket to the Round of 8. It was the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
NASCAR: 2023 driver announcement set for Wednesday
Kaulig Racing are set to make an announcement regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup on Wednesday, October 5. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is slowly but surely coming together, and another piece of the puzz is scheduled to fall into place later this week at Kaulig Racing Fan Day, leading up to the playoff races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday, October 8 (Xfinity Series) and Sunday, October 9 (Cup Series).
racer.com
Ware to sit out Roval Cup race
Cody Ware will turn over the No. 51 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Charlotte Roval as his badly damaged right foot and ankle continue to heal. Ware sustained an impaction fracture and other damage to his right ankle two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway when his Rick Ware Racing car hit the outside wall in Turn 4 and then the pit road wall. The first hit was severe enough that the throttle hung and Ware was a passenger as the car headed toward pit road.
racer.com
Ricciardo credits maturity as he finally cracks top five in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo believes his first top-five finish of 2022 at the Singapore Grand Prix can be attributed to he and his McLaren team having taken a mature approach to such a challenging race. Teammate Lando Norris started from sixth on the grid but Ricciardo was down in 16th and facing...
racer.com
INSIGHT: Breaking down Meyer Shank's title-winning Petit Le Mans victory
Tom Blomqvist had been in this situation before: a tough battle with Filipe Albuquerque in the closing stages of a race. At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, he got balked in traffic and Albuquerque passed him in the Corkscrew, leaving Blomqvist frustrated that everything he then threw at the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura didn’t get him back into the lead. Then there was Watkins Glen, where on a restart after a long weather delay, Albuquerque got a great run through the Esses and swept outside the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura headed into the Bus Stop – a nearly identical move that got him into the lead at the start. At Road America, it was Oliver Jarvis’s turn, Albuquerque making a bold move in traffic in the closing stages to take victory, while MSR ended up with a wrecked Acura in fourth.
racer.com
Perez keeps Singapore GP win despite time penalty
Sergio Perez has kept his victory in the Singapore Grand Prix despite an unusual set of penalties for safety car infringements. Leading the entire race after overtaking Charles Leclerc at the start, Perez had to head the field during two safety car periods, but dropped more than 10 car lengths back on multiple occasions. Despite Perez claiming it was too difficult to always stay within range, the FIA deemed he could have done so in wet conditions early in the race and so reprimanded him for the first time he infringed.
racer.com
William Ferguson blog: A great atmosphere
For those who haven’t heard of me, my name is William Ferguson. I have been on the motorsports path for the last eight years. When I first got into a go-kart at the age of 10, I couldn’t have even dreamed about this amazing opportunity that I’ve been given.
