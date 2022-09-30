ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'I don't trust this city as far as I can throw it!' Denver's homeless slam city's proposed $12,000 no-strings-attached cash to get them off the streets and say they DON'T want it - as others reveal they hadn't even heard about it

By Ronny Reyes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Denver's homeless population slammed the city's proposal to give them $12,000 in no-strings-attached cash to help them get off the streets, saying they either don't want it or had no idea they could apply for the handout.

The city has allocated $2million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the program, which will be run by the Denver Basic Income Project to mainly get women, transgender and non-binary people housed.

But the scheme, which was announced two weeks ago, appears not to have made much headway in reaching the local homeless community, with Kim Richmond and her daughter, Erika, claiming they've never even heard about it despite being prime candidates.

Erika, 35, who has children staying with her relatives, bemoaned that the city has yet to help her and her mother find housing, saying they were recently evicted after she was moved into a shelter with others from the street for short term-housing.

'Making a dope dealer your neighbor? How does that help somebody,' she said about being moved around constantly with other groups of homeless people. 'By next month you’re evicted.'

A homeless man named Mark, 62, who identified himself as a disabled US Navy veteran, also criticized the city and said he could not trust any plan to help curb vagrancy.

'The way the city treats is homeless is a violation of the UN’s declaration of human rights, and I don’t trust this city as far as I could throw it.'

When asked if he would apply to the income project, Mark simply replied: 'No. Nope. I don't trust my government.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Hgxj_0iGyDj3l00
Mark, 62, who identified himself as a disabled US Navy veteran, was one of many homeless people in Denver to criticize the city's plan to give $12,000 in no-string-attached cash to help them get off the streets 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xPO2_0iGyDj3l00
Kim Richmond (left) and her daughter, Erika (right), said they had not even heard of the Denver Basic Income Project despite the two women being ideal candidates for it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhznV_0iGyDj3l00
A homeless man who identified himself as Raymond said that despite frequenting sites that provide assistance to vulnerable vagrants, he, too, had no idea about the city's project. He said he wants housing options, but the city has not made it easy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zlo0s_0iGyDj3l00
The homeless individuals also bashed Denver's policy making encampments illegal. Despite the law, many still set up tents (above) and move on to different locations after being confronted by police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360Bap_0iGyDj3l00
Around 4,700 households are experiencing homelessness in Denver as of January 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvOH8_0iGyDj3l00
The city's pledge to $2 million for the Basic Income Project will only provide assistance for about 140 people
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVmcH_0iGyDj3l00
Pictured: Three homeless man siting by a sidewalk with their few belongings on Wednesday, September 28

The Denver Basic Income Project, which will cost up to $9million, is seeking to help around 820 people, but the $2million provided by the city will fund around 140 people.

'That's a joke,' Mark commented, saying that the $12,000 wouldn't serve as a proper catalyst for change.

Both Mark and Kim, 57, also criticized the city for its ban against living in outdoor tents, which many a housing advocates have condemned as essentially criminalizing homelessness.

Kim said that while she was excited to try her luck in applying for the income project, which she only heard about from a DailyMail.com reporter, she and her daughter would need to camp out in tents if they're going to make it through the winter.

'It’s about to snow and they won’t let me put up a tent,' she said. 'The police come and make us take it down.'

Another disabled homeless man who identified himself as Raymond, said that he too has not heard about the city's program despite frequenting assistance sites for vulnerable homeless people.

Although he seemed interested in the program, Raymond said he was sick and tired of going through application after application from the city as she searches for housing options.

'I've been homeless for 27 years of my life. I’m sick of it,' he said. 'I want housing, but they won’t give it to me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pST9_0iGyDj3l00
Kim and Erika Richmond say they use an umbrella to create shelter for the elements because they are constantly harassed if they set up tents. Kim noted that they will have no choice but to use tents in the winter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTS78_0iGyDj3l00
Homeless encampments constantly spring up throughout Denver despite the sites being illegal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSMe2_0iGyDj3l00
A homeless man is pictured sleeping on a sidewalk, shirtless. He is among the more than 4,000 homeless in Denver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3Fvd_0iGyDj3l00
The Denver Basic Income Project was set up to help among the most vulnerable in the homeless community, mainly women, transgender and gender non-confirming individuals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdjdE_0iGyDj3l00
Rather than case, many of the city's homeless are calling on officials to implement better affordable housing options
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hhp9z_0iGyDj3l00
Pictured: A homeless man seeks refuge behind a pile of rocks. Many are not aware of the project that could help them 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVX8t_0iGyDj3l00
The income project will be divided into three different groups, with 260 receiving $6,500 up front and then getting $500 a month for 12 months; another 260 will receive $1,000 a month for 12 months; and the control group of 300 will get a $50-a-month stipend to complete surveys

Around 4,700 households are experiencing homelessness in Denver as of January 2022.

The participants of the Denver Basic Income Project - which will mainly be women, transgender and gender non-confirming individuals - will be chosen at random after applying and will more than likely begin receiving payments starting in November, according to ABC 7 Denver.

'The pandemic has had a really big impact on the state of homelessness in our community that we've seen increased numbers of families seeking shelter, as well as, an increase number of women using our shelter system,' Angie Nelson, deputy director of Housing Stability and Homelessness Resolution, told ABC 7.

The program is divided into three different groups, with 260 receiving $6,500 up front and then getting $500 a month for 12 months; another 260 will receive $1,000 a month for 12 months; and the control group of 300 will get a $50-a-month stipend to complete surveys.

All participants will also get a free cell phone and a year of service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbKZ3_0iGyDj3l00
Pictured: A homeless man with only swimming trunks on walks a cart of his few belongings along a street in Denver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RY2qZ_0iGyDj3l00
Because of the anti-tent policy, many can only fall asleep in chairs and on the floor to avoid police attention
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp9ac_0iGyDj3l00
Despite the risks, many still opt to set up tents throughout the city, often choosing to live next to each other
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3wka_0iGyDj3l00
The encampments can take up entire sidewalks, with many of them set up by parking lots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Btccw_0iGyDj3l00
The city is keen on helping homeless women, but the message appears to have not reached its mark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQyX_0iGyDj3l00
Pictured: A homeless man opting to sleep in the middle of the sidewalk in broad day light
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdsKE_0iGyDj3l00
The Basic Income Project founder Mark Donovan expects around 100 cities to join in on the program by the end of the year

In addition, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will track how people use the money, as well as help participants get the things they need - such as furniture and kitchen supplies - and places to stay.

Nelson said some of the participants will come from those already using the city's shelter services, but they cannot have severe mental health or substance issues, according to Axios Denver.

'The Denver Basic Income Project is an opportunity to explore how the philanthropic community and the private sector can augment public support for those living in poverty, particularly our unhoused neighbors, and extend that hand up to stability,' Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement.

The point of the program is to study whether or not the income will provide people with housing stability and better mental health. The University of Denver's Center for Housing and Homelessness Research will conduct the research.

However, the study's results will not be known until 2024.

Project founder Mark Donovan expects around 100 cities to join in on the program by the end of the year.

Comments / 58

Beth M.
4d ago

This City? The City that's put most of them up in rooms free of charge for the last 2 years? Then LEAVE! These people need to start being proactive. How many have gotten jobs in that time? How many got sober?? These are GROWN men and women who are providing proof that they can't even use a toilet when one is in the room. I'm not going to feel sorry for somebody who continually does this to themselves. It's actually a pretty nice road to travel when you don't have your dope goggles on.

Reply(4)
39
Debbie McGrew
4d ago

I agree! This city has free hot meals, food stamps, clothing etc. so many get motel vouchers and live for free. Don’t like our city? Then move. Please!

Reply
31
Marcus Little Bear
4d ago

Homelessness will continue and worsen until the following is done; liberals won't like it but there's no other solution. First, we must weed out the truly disabled and incapable individuals who genuinely need societies help. I'm certain everyone of us is willing to help those who really need it and have no ability to help themselves. Statistically, this is about 5% of the homeless (many are vets). For the remainder 95% and this includes many who chose drugs or alcohol rather than personal accountability they get a short warning period as assistance is drawn down and then NOTHING. You're done. Go hungry, freeze, lay in each other's excrement on the streets until you decide you've had enough and begin to turn your life around, or the last thing you'll get free is a burial. Tough love. Nothing else has worked, nor will it. Who agrees? And now let's hear the liberals whine.

Reply(1)
23
 

Axios

How Denver police want to pay for new cops

The Denver Police Department is asking for $8.4 million from the city's 2023 spending plan to recruit 188 police officers, a figure that would include new hires and vacancy replacements. Why it matters: The department is struggling to fill open roles as it faces a 10.6% vacancy rate among uniformed...
coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school's Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing "prudence and integrity in the management of university resources."
Person
Mark Donovan
Person
Mark Donovan
David Heitz

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
Westword

Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar

One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
9NEWS

Hospitals make tough choices amid tight budgets

DENVER — Hospitals across the country, and here in Colorado, face tight budgets and making tough decisions. In the 160 years it's been open, the people at Denver Health have seen ups and downs. The financial issues they are facing now are tied to unprecedented times. "[It's] still recovering...
RadarOnline

Man Who Tried To Snatch 10-Year-Old Girl On Her Way To School Turned In By His Parents: Report

A 28-year-old who tried to kidnap a girl near her Colorado school was turned in by his parents, Radar has learned.Recently, prosecutors in Brighton, Colorado, announced they arrested Deigo Gettler in connection to the case. He was charged with second-degree kidnapping and was booked into jail.Around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police in Thornton, Colorado, responded to the STEM Launch Academy when a victim reported she had just been grabbed outside the school. The 10-year-old girl said she was just arriving for the day. The victim resisted the attack, and the suspect ran from the area."It's concerning when a child...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

