'I don't trust this city as far as I can throw it!' Denver's homeless slam city's proposed $12,000 no-strings-attached cash to get them off the streets and say they DON'T want it - as others reveal they hadn't even heard about it

Denver's homeless population slammed the city's proposal to give them $12,000 in no-strings-attached cash to help them get off the streets, saying they either don't want it or had no idea they could apply for the handout.

The city has allocated $2million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the program, which will be run by the Denver Basic Income Project to mainly get women, transgender and non-binary people housed.

But the scheme, which was announced two weeks ago, appears not to have made much headway in reaching the local homeless community, with Kim Richmond and her daughter, Erika, claiming they've never even heard about it despite being prime candidates.

Erika, 35, who has children staying with her relatives, bemoaned that the city has yet to help her and her mother find housing, saying they were recently evicted after she was moved into a shelter with others from the street for short term-housing.

'Making a dope dealer your neighbor? How does that help somebody,' she said about being moved around constantly with other groups of homeless people. 'By next month you’re evicted.'

A homeless man named Mark, 62, who identified himself as a disabled US Navy veteran, also criticized the city and said he could not trust any plan to help curb vagrancy.

'The way the city treats is homeless is a violation of the UN’s declaration of human rights, and I don’t trust this city as far as I could throw it.'

When asked if he would apply to the income project, Mark simply replied: 'No. Nope. I don't trust my government.'

Around 4,700 households are experiencing homelessness in Denver as of January 2022

The city's pledge to $2 million for the Basic Income Project will only provide assistance for about 140 people

The Denver Basic Income Project, which will cost up to $9million, is seeking to help around 820 people, but the $2million provided by the city will fund around 140 people.

'That's a joke,' Mark commented, saying that the $12,000 wouldn't serve as a proper catalyst for change.

Both Mark and Kim, 57, also criticized the city for its ban against living in outdoor tents, which many a housing advocates have condemned as essentially criminalizing homelessness.

Kim said that while she was excited to try her luck in applying for the income project, which she only heard about from a DailyMail.com reporter, she and her daughter would need to camp out in tents if they're going to make it through the winter.

'It’s about to snow and they won’t let me put up a tent,' she said. 'The police come and make us take it down.'

Another disabled homeless man who identified himself as Raymond, said that he too has not heard about the city's program despite frequenting assistance sites for vulnerable homeless people.

Although he seemed interested in the program, Raymond said he was sick and tired of going through application after application from the city as she searches for housing options.

'I've been homeless for 27 years of my life. I’m sick of it,' he said. 'I want housing, but they won’t give it to me.'

The income project will be divided into three different groups, with 260 receiving $6,500 up front and then getting $500 a month for 12 months; another 260 will receive $1,000 a month for 12 months; and the control group of 300 will get a $50-a-month stipend to complete surveys

Around 4,700 households are experiencing homelessness in Denver as of January 2022.

The participants of the Denver Basic Income Project - which will mainly be women, transgender and gender non-confirming individuals - will be chosen at random after applying and will more than likely begin receiving payments starting in November, according to ABC 7 Denver.

'The pandemic has had a really big impact on the state of homelessness in our community that we've seen increased numbers of families seeking shelter, as well as, an increase number of women using our shelter system,' Angie Nelson, deputy director of Housing Stability and Homelessness Resolution, told ABC 7.

The program is divided into three different groups, with 260 receiving $6,500 up front and then getting $500 a month for 12 months; another 260 will receive $1,000 a month for 12 months; and the control group of 300 will get a $50-a-month stipend to complete surveys.

All participants will also get a free cell phone and a year of service.

In addition, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will track how people use the money, as well as help participants get the things they need - such as furniture and kitchen supplies - and places to stay.

Nelson said some of the participants will come from those already using the city's shelter services, but they cannot have severe mental health or substance issues, according to Axios Denver.

'The Denver Basic Income Project is an opportunity to explore how the philanthropic community and the private sector can augment public support for those living in poverty, particularly our unhoused neighbors, and extend that hand up to stability,' Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement.

The point of the program is to study whether or not the income will provide people with housing stability and better mental health. The University of Denver's Center for Housing and Homelessness Research will conduct the research.

However, the study's results will not be known until 2024.

Project founder Mark Donovan expects around 100 cities to join in on the program by the end of the year.