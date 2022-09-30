ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Busts Past $20K on Hopes of Fed Pivot

Price Point: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, as risky assets climb on the hopes that central banks will pivot away from their money-tightening policies. Market Moves: Bitcoin's bullish momentum is building. Chart of the Day: Financial stress remains contained, weakening the case for the so-called Fed pivot. This article originally appeared...
With Crypto Governance in CFTC Crosshairs, SushiSwap Mulls Legal Shakeup

Popular decentralized crypto exchange SushiSwap is mulling a revamping of its legal structure, an effort with potentially greater potency amid increased regulatory scrutiny of crypto projects governed by so-called decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). SushiSwap, whose DAO token holders decide on everything from leadership to artist grants, was advised this month...
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ethereum Index Fund

Fidelity’s new Ethereum Index Fund will offer clients access to ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The fund has raised about $5 million since sales started on Sept. 26, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The minimum investment is $50,000. Fidelity launched...
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool

Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC

Last week, Ripple notched another procedural victory as part of its ongoing legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued the crypto firm and several of its executives in 2020 for the unregistered sale of $1.3 billion worth of XRP. On Sept. 29, a U.S. District Court...
Court Rules CFTC Legally Served Ooki DAO Through Help Bot

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) can serve a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) through a website help bot and forum post, a federal court ruled Monday. The CFTC appropriately served Ooki DAO, which it alleges offers illegal leveraged and margined trades without a Futures Commission Merchant designation or know-your-customer program,...
Crypto Lender Celsius Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer Leon Resigns: Report

Crypto lender Celsius Network co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer S. Daniel Leon resigned Tuesday. He is the latest executive to depart the company after now-former CEO Alex Mashinsky. Leon is stepping down amid Celsius's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the Financial Times reported. Mashinsky resigned exactly a week ago. Celsius filed for...
Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard, which has a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, increased its total computing power or hashrate to 3.1 exahash (EH/s) from about 0.3 EH/s over the last eight months. The privately held miner has brought an additional 40...
UK Shuts Down Temporary Crypto Company Licensing Program

Last week, digital trading app Revolut registered with the U.K.'s top financial regulator, bringing to an end the “temporary registration regime” (TRR), a program that allowed crypto companies to operate in the country while they are waiting for full regulatory approval. Revolut was the only company from the...
Shares in Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Trade at 36% Discount to Fund's NAV

While bitcoin's (BTC) bear market has paused, the shares in Grayscale Investment's bitcoin trust (GBTC) have yet to find relief. The discount in GBTC shares relative to the underlying cryptocurrency held in the fund widened to a record 36.2% on Sept. 30, according to data tracked by Delphi Digital. GBTC shares slipped into the discount category in February last year and have traded lower than the fund's net asset value (NAV) ever since.
A16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Protocol Golden

Web3 data startup Golden has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto arm of noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), according to a post on the company’s website. The capital, which brings total funding up to $60 million, will help Golden build its decentralized and incentivized data protocol.
Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange

Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO on Monday, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance. Grey, who was formerly CEO of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EONS and CEO at crypto exchange Bitfineon, will serve as Sushi’s “head chef,”...
‘Prohibitive’ Global Crypto Capital Norms Could ‘Derail’ Market, TradFi Groups Say

“Prohibitive” caps on crypto holdings could derail innovations using distributed ledger technology, a coalition of eight traditional finance (TradFi) lobby groups told international standard-setters in a document published Tuesday. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision – a grouping of international regulators responsible for ensuring banks issue enough capital to...
Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash

It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
