While bitcoin's (BTC) bear market has paused, the shares in Grayscale Investment's bitcoin trust (GBTC) have yet to find relief. The discount in GBTC shares relative to the underlying cryptocurrency held in the fund widened to a record 36.2% on Sept. 30, according to data tracked by Delphi Digital. GBTC shares slipped into the discount category in February last year and have traded lower than the fund's net asset value (NAV) ever since.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO