CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Busts Past $20K on Hopes of Fed Pivot
Price Point: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, as risky assets climb on the hopes that central banks will pivot away from their money-tightening policies. Market Moves: Bitcoin's bullish momentum is building. Chart of the Day: Financial stress remains contained, weakening the case for the so-called Fed pivot. This article originally appeared...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Venture-Capital Firm Paradigm Leads $14M Funding Round for DeFi Platform Exponential
Exponential, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) investment discovery and risk assessment platform, has raised $14 million in a seed funding round that was led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm. Hackers have exploited code vulnerabilities in a growing number of DeFi projects this year. Exploits of cross-chain bridges – which is software that...
CoinDesk
With Crypto Governance in CFTC Crosshairs, SushiSwap Mulls Legal Shakeup
Popular decentralized crypto exchange SushiSwap is mulling a revamping of its legal structure, an effort with potentially greater potency amid increased regulatory scrutiny of crypto projects governed by so-called decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). SushiSwap, whose DAO token holders decide on everything from leadership to artist grants, was advised this month...
CoinDesk
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ethereum Index Fund
Fidelity’s new Ethereum Index Fund will offer clients access to ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The fund has raised about $5 million since sales started on Sept. 26, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The minimum investment is $50,000. Fidelity launched...
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange BitMEX CEO: Expect an Exchange Token ‘This Year’
Crypto futures and spot exchange BitMEX is planning on launching its exchange token, BMEX, by the end of the year its CEO said in an interview with CoinDesk at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the...
CoinDesk
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
CoinDesk
What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC
Last week, Ripple notched another procedural victory as part of its ongoing legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued the crypto firm and several of its executives in 2020 for the unregistered sale of $1.3 billion worth of XRP. On Sept. 29, a U.S. District Court...
CoinDesk
Even 'Safe' Stablecoins Might Pose Financial Stability Risk, New York Fed Says
The rise of Circle’s USDC stablecoin – as opposed to the controversial tether (USDT) – is a threat to the broader financial system because it could increase the chance of run risks from smaller issuers, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wrote in a new paper published Monday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Remains Above $19K as Long-Term Holders Stay the Course
Price Point: Bitcoin rose slightly to $19,200 on Monday, even as stocks fell around the world. Market Moves: Long-term holders are keeping bitcoin, helping the cryptocurrency to remain resilient as other risky assets fall. One trader, however, sees a sell-off coming. Chart of the Day: About $1.1 billion in bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Court Rules CFTC Legally Served Ooki DAO Through Help Bot
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) can serve a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) through a website help bot and forum post, a federal court ruled Monday. The CFTC appropriately served Ooki DAO, which it alleges offers illegal leveraged and margined trades without a Futures Commission Merchant designation or know-your-customer program,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer Leon Resigns: Report
Crypto lender Celsius Network co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer S. Daniel Leon resigned Tuesday. He is the latest executive to depart the company after now-former CEO Alex Mashinsky. Leon is stepping down amid Celsius's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the Financial Times reported. Mashinsky resigned exactly a week ago. Celsius filed for...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months
Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard, which has a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, increased its total computing power or hashrate to 3.1 exahash (EH/s) from about 0.3 EH/s over the last eight months. The privately held miner has brought an additional 40...
CoinDesk
UK Shuts Down Temporary Crypto Company Licensing Program
Last week, digital trading app Revolut registered with the U.K.'s top financial regulator, bringing to an end the “temporary registration regime” (TRR), a program that allowed crypto companies to operate in the country while they are waiting for full regulatory approval. Revolut was the only company from the...
CoinDesk
Shares in Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Trade at 36% Discount to Fund's NAV
While bitcoin's (BTC) bear market has paused, the shares in Grayscale Investment's bitcoin trust (GBTC) have yet to find relief. The discount in GBTC shares relative to the underlying cryptocurrency held in the fund widened to a record 36.2% on Sept. 30, according to data tracked by Delphi Digital. GBTC shares slipped into the discount category in February last year and have traded lower than the fund's net asset value (NAV) ever since.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Climbs Back Past $19.5K Amid Fresh Hopes for a Fed Retreat; Binance's Failed Plan to Boost the Price of Luna Classic
Prices: Bitcoin climbs past $19.5K in a good day for cryptos. Insights: Binance's plan to burn a small amount of LUNC’s bloated supply failed to have a lasting impact on the hyperinflated token. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis....
CoinDesk
A16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Protocol Golden
Web3 data startup Golden has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto arm of noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), according to a post on the company’s website. The capital, which brings total funding up to $60 million, will help Golden build its decentralized and incentivized data protocol.
CoinDesk
Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange
Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO on Monday, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance. Grey, who was formerly CEO of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EONS and CEO at crypto exchange Bitfineon, will serve as Sushi’s “head chef,”...
CoinDesk
‘Prohibitive’ Global Crypto Capital Norms Could ‘Derail’ Market, TradFi Groups Say
“Prohibitive” caps on crypto holdings could derail innovations using distributed ledger technology, a coalition of eight traditional finance (TradFi) lobby groups told international standard-setters in a document published Tuesday. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision – a grouping of international regulators responsible for ensuring banks issue enough capital to...
CoinDesk
Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash
It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
