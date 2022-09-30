ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Alex G
Person
Jacques Derrida
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Beach Music#God#Cat#Auto Tune#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pets
Pitchfork

billy woods Drops New Album Church: Listen

Surprise! The rapper billy woods is back with a new album made with producer Messiah Musik: Church is out now via Backwoodz Studioz. The 12-song LP includes contributions from woods’ Armand Hammer bandmate Elucid, as well as Fat Ray, Akai Solo, and Fielded. Messiah Musik exclusively produced the album, save for “Fever Grass,” which he co-produced with billy woods. Listen to Church below.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far

It’s been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they’ve had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it’s somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy