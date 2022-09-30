Read full article on original website
Jimmy Page Called 1 Led Zeppelin Song His ‘Baby’
He gave the world several memorable songs, but Jimmy Page once called one Led Zeppelin song his “baby.”
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Jimmy Page Once Explained ‘What’s So Cool’ About Al Guitar Playing, and He Has a Point
He’s a virtuoso on six strings, but Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page once described what’s so cool about all guitar playing, and he makes a great point.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Bruce Springsteen puts his ‘soul’ in new album, ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen’s new studio album titled, “Only The Strong Survive,” will be released by Columbia Records on Nov. 11. The collection of 15 songs from some of the greatest soul artists features The Boss covering and singing gems from Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more, according to brucesprinsteen.net.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Bad Bunny, king of the music world, wears the crown lightly at SoFi Stadium
Puerto Rican superstar's 2 1/2-hour set ranged from good-times island vibes to a critique of colonialism
Charlotte Wessels’ Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II is the sound of singer throwing off her own past
Album review: ex-Delain singer Charlotte Wessels goes well beyond the boundaries of symphonic metal on eclectic lockdown sequel Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II
Jimmy Page’s Guitar Sound Reminded Him of ‘Water Nymphs Coming Through’ on 1 of Led Zeppelin’s Classic Songs
Jimmy Page's guitar sound on one Led Zeppelin classic reminded him of mythical creatures.
Jimmy Page Was Into Indian and Avant-Garde Music Before The Beatles
In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, guitarist Jimmy Page discussed his love and appreciation for Indian and avant-garde music.
A Thousand Horses Talk ‘Broken Heartland’, Share New Video
A Thousand Horses are back in the saddle. The country-rock foursome—made up of frontman Michael Hobby, bassist Graham DeLoach, and dual guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown—have dropped their sophomore album, their first in seven years, and the first to be released on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
billy woods Drops New Album Church: Listen
Surprise! The rapper billy woods is back with a new album made with producer Messiah Musik: Church is out now via Backwoodz Studioz. The 12-song LP includes contributions from woods’ Armand Hammer bandmate Elucid, as well as Fat Ray, Akai Solo, and Fielded. Messiah Musik exclusively produced the album, save for “Fever Grass,” which he co-produced with billy woods. Listen to Church below.
Listen to The Beatles Work Out “Tomorrow Never Knows” on the First ‘Revolver’ Take
The entirety of The Beatles’ 1966 album, Revolver, revolutionized modern recording techniques and ushered in a new sound—one that was deeply experimental and lushly psychedelic. Both of these were accomplished on the very first day of the recording sessions with “Tomorrow Never Knows.”. Now that the album...
NME
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
Why Jimmy Page’s Guitar-Playing Is ‘The Toughest to Copy,’ According to Joe Bonamassa
Anyone can play the notes, but playing the guitar just like Jimmy Page is nearly impossible, according to guitar maestro Joe Bonamassa.
Kerrang
Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far
It’s been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they’ve had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it’s somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
