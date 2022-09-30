Read full article on original website
Putnam junior Hailey Patlan kicking it up in soccer and football
Already one of the top goalkeepers in the state, Putnam High School junior Hailey Patlan is taking on a new challenge. As one of the top goalkeepers in all of Oregon girls soccer, Hailey Patlan was looking for a new challenge in her junior year. After spending her first two years at Rex Putnam High School doing everything she could to prevent points from being scored, Patlan jumped at the chance to put a few up on the scoreboard herself. With that in mind, she joined the football team and is now sharing kicking duties for the Kingsmen. "I've always...
Southeast Polk boys golf team prepares for postseason
The Southeast Polk boys golf team is headed toward the postseason with the district meet on the horizon. The Rams closed down the regular season by competing in the CIML conference meet on Sept. 28, where the team finished sixth with 297 points. Head coach Scott Powell said the conference...
What makes Boylan special? 4 keys to its football season and its rout of Hononegah
ROCKTON — Boylan has looked like the best NIC-10 football team all year. But the Titans lost to unbeaten Belvidere North and had walloped four teams that were a combined 3-17. They felt they had something to prove at unbeaten Hononegah on Friday night. Prove it they did, dominating a team that had won 15...
‘Sum of the parts’: Mountain Brook honored as top athletics program in state
Mountain Brook High School’s 179 state championship trophies are displayed at Spartan Arena. The school’s athletic program was ranked fifth in the nation during the 2021-22 school year. Many high school athletics programs are known for one successful sport, one dynasty. At Mountain Brook High School, that is...
St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience
After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
