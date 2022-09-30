ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Clackamas Review

Putnam junior Hailey Patlan kicking it up in soccer and football

Already one of the top goalkeepers in the state, Putnam High School junior Hailey Patlan is taking on a new challenge. As one of the top goalkeepers in all of Oregon girls soccer, Hailey Patlan was looking for a new challenge in her junior year. After spending her first two years at Rex Putnam High School doing everything she could to prevent points from being scored, Patlan jumped at the chance to put a few up on the scoreboard herself. With that in mind, she joined the football team and is now sharing kicking duties for the Kingsmen. "I've always...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience

After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
CINCINNATI, OH

