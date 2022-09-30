Already one of the top goalkeepers in the state, Putnam High School junior Hailey Patlan is taking on a new challenge. As one of the top goalkeepers in all of Oregon girls soccer, Hailey Patlan was looking for a new challenge in her junior year. After spending her first two years at Rex Putnam High School doing everything she could to prevent points from being scored, Patlan jumped at the chance to put a few up on the scoreboard herself. With that in mind, she joined the football team and is now sharing kicking duties for the Kingsmen. "I've always...

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO