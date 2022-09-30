ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, FL

WMBB

Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley woman arrested in Sunday shooting incident

A Chipley woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her live-in boyfriend through the doorway of. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Prissy Lane in Chipley and found a. 28-year-old gunshot victim. After securing the scene, Washington County EMS was dispatched to the. home. Investigators found...
CHIPLEY, FL
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Callaway, FL
Panama City, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Callaway, FL
WCTV

13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 22 near Callaway

UPDATE AS OF 10:18 A.M. The road is now open. ——————————————————————————————————— A PREVIOUS VERSION OF THIS STORY IS BELOW: BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A deadly motorcycle crash has forced drivers to detour on Highway 22, near Highway 2297. Troopers said a truck and a motorcycle collided shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection. […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

OCSO arrests 10 at 'nuisance' home in Shalimar

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WALA) - Ten people have been arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
SHALIMAR, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. man sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday. Lozada was found guilty of shooting and killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes earlier this month. On Dec. 17, 2019 shot Reyes twice in the head. He then robbed Reyes of music equipment. After Lozada killed Reyes […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Jury finds Strong guilty in fellow inmate's murder

Nearly two-and-a-half years after Holmes Correctional Institution inmate Kevin Parker lost his life in a scuffle, Raymond L. Strong was sentenced for wielding the fatal blows with a makeshift weapon. A two-day trial in Holmes County ended late Thursday evening after six jurors found 38-year-old Strong guilty of second-degree murder...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 28, about a person with a handheld laser. Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters from South County Road 9. Federal law prohibits shining light directly into the cockpit of an aircraft, as it...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Mother and daughter lose it all, keep hope after house fire

Single mom Katlyn Nelson and her daughter, 6-year-old Hensliegh, are putting life back together one day at a time after losing everything in a house fire Sept. 28. Nelson was driving her daughter home from school around 3:25 in the afternoon when she saw an alarming sight. “I came down...
CHIPLEY, FL
wtvy.com

Boil Water Notice for Cottondale beginning October 4

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A few residents in Cottondale, Florida have been issued a boil water notice that will go into affect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. According to City Clerk Sherri McBride, the notice will be for residents of Magnolia Street going east on Broad Street to Elliot Drive, including Pippin Lane and Elliot Drive. Short Street and Chipley Street on the east side of US Highway 231, as well as Willow Street starting Register Lane North to Short Street and to 2770 Buttercup Lane are also included in the order. In total, approximately 25 houses will be affected.
COTTONDALE, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton roadwork, traffic advisory for October 2-6

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

