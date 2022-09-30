Read full article on original website
Related
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Milo
Meet Milo! This sweet 2-year-old boy loves going for walks and runs but is just as happy to stay home and cuddle on the couch.
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
Animals shelters are overflowing with pets waiting for new homes
West Valley City's Animal Shelter is full right now, as are state shelters across the state that have a surge of pets waiting for adoption.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Photos: Adorable dogs in need of loving homes
Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.
CVAS Pets of the Week: Meet Magpie and Marvin
Meet Magpie and Marvin, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Magpie and Marvin would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
msn.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Gulf Coast Humane Society says empty that shelter!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Someone call Alan Holt, because it's about to rain cats and dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society – through adoption, of course. The Gulf Coast Humane Society is set to be one of more than 280 shelters across the country to participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event, an adoption event that aims to help shelter pets find loving, permanent homes.
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
Puppy Goes Into Full Guard Dog Mode to Protect Owner From Frog Statue in Hilarious Video
When you think of your standard “guard dog,” you probably conjure up images of German Shepherds, Rottweilers, or Dobermans. However, you probably wouldn’t consider a poodle mix puppy to be in the same class. In a now-viral clip, one dog owner reveals that you don’t need one...
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
The best dog bed in 2022: 8 top dog mattresses
Here are the best dog bed mattresses for creating a cozy retreat for your canine companion.
Comments / 0