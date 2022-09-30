Read full article on original website
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
Virginia’s Leader in Lightning Protection Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Event to Support Landmark Fire Prevention Week Campaign
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two champions of fire prevention and safety are celebrating anniversary milestones this October. Loehr Lightning Protection Co., Virginia’s leader in lightning protection system (LPS) services since 1947, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA) to support the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week ™ (FPW) and celebrate its own 75th company anniversary with a community event at the Hazen Memorial Library, in historic Bon Air, Va., on Thursday, October 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Washington State Patrol trooper returns home to continue recovery
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson has returned home to continue his recovery, after he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Sept. 22. Atkinson is a five-year veteran of the WSP. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the...
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
