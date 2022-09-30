ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon

There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
SPOKANE, WA
Virginia’s Leader in Lightning Protection Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Event to Support Landmark Fire Prevention Week Campaign

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two champions of fire prevention and safety are celebrating anniversary milestones this October. Loehr Lightning Protection Co., Virginia’s leader in lightning protection system (LPS) services since 1947, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA) to support the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week ™ (FPW) and celebrate its own 75th company anniversary with a community event at the Hazen Memorial Library, in historic Bon Air, Va., on Thursday, October 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington State Patrol trooper returns home to continue recovery

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson has returned home to continue his recovery, after he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Sept. 22. Atkinson is a five-year veteran of the WSP. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the...
WALLA WALLA, WA

