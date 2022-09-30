Read full article on original website
Popculture
Netflix Orders New Spinoff Series of Popular Reality Show
Netflix released the first teaser for Bling Empire: New York, the first spinoff of the streamer's hit reality show. The short trailer introduces viewers to the new group of wealthy Asian-Americans who are based in the Big Apple. The original Bling Empire, which focuses on wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles, will be back for a third season on Wednesday. News that a Bling Empire series based in New York City was in the works surfaced back in December.
Popculture
'Solar Opposites' Co-Creator Reveals Another Holiday Special Is Already Finished (Exclusive)
The Solar Opposites Halloween special dropped this week, and it won't be the last holiday that fans can spend with this alien family. Co-creator Mike McMahan spoke to PopCulture.com this week for Hulu's "Huluween" event, along with executive producers Josh Bycell and Danielle Uhlarik. They revealed that another Solar Opposites holiday special is well on its way.
Popculture
'Queer as Folk' Reboot Canceled: What to Know
Last week, fans learned that Peacock has canceled its revival of Queer as Folk. Series creator Stephen Dunn announced the news on social media, thanking fans for their support and the cast and crew for their dedication. Fans were more outraged, wondering why this bastion of LGBTQ+ culture needed to have such a short life on the air.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 3)
October is here, and Netflix has more treats up its sleeve than tricks. With a new month here, the streamer is freshening up its library, though this week here will be more new titles added than titles getting the boot, with a total of 26 new additions dropping from the October 2022 content list.
Popculture
'Cobra Kai' Star Griffin Santopietro Wants to See 3 Things in Potential Season 6 (Exclusive)
Netflix has not renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth season as of this writing. But one cast member has a good idea of what his character should do in the new season. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffin Santopietro, who plays Anthony LaRusso in Cobra Kai, revealed three things he wants to see in a potential Season 6.
The 10 best Kirby games to adventure through
With almost 30 years of adventures, here's our pick of the 10 best Kirby games
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor
Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.
Popculture
Keke Palmer Makes Career Move That Might Leave Fans Comparing Her to Oprah Winfrey
Keke Palmer is adding media mogul to her already lengthy and impressive resume. The Akeelah and the Bee star announced that she's created her own digital network. On Sept. 30, Palmer revealed her plans for KeyTV, which she says aims to spotlight "a new generation of creators." In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old shared a video. "Hi, I'm Lauren Palmer, and this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom," she said in part. "In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things."
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Popculture
Coolio's Partner Mimi Ivey Speaks out on His Death
Friends, family, and fans of Coolio are speaking out regarding his unexpected death. Vanilla ice, who performed with the rapper at what would be his last show in Texas just a week before his Sept. 28 at the "I Love the 90s" show said he's shaken up by things. Coolio's longtime partner Mimi Ivey is now sharing her grief. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post on Instagram of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam
Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
Popculture
Is 'SNL' Airing a New Episode Tonight?
Saturday Night Live is going to look a bit different in its return for Season 48. Is the show gearing up for another 50 years or are we seeing it limp to its final years? The loss of cast members over the summer and the shifting television landscape does raise some questions.
Popculture
Hulu Is About to Raise Its Prices
The cost to watch the current-airing season of The Handmaid's Tale, catch up on Only Murders In the Building, and watch the upcoming Hellraiser movie is about to get a bit more expensive. Next week, Hulu is set to raise its prices across all of its subscription tiers, meaning subscribers can expect to shell out a few extra bucks every month to view the streamer's catalogue.
35 "Hocus Pocus 2" Details And Brilliant Callbacks That Prove This Is A Pretty Awesome Sequel
I cannot believe we get to hear Sarah Sanderson flying and shouting "Amok, Amok, Amok" in the year 2022.
Popculture
An Iconic Disney Character Is Finally Getting Its Own Movie
A Disney film centering on Figment, a small purple dragon who serves as the mascot of Epcot's Imagination Pavilion in Disney World in Orlando, is in the works. Deadline reports that the feature is from Seth Rogen's Point Grey. Pokémon Detective Pikachu's Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit have been selected to write the script. The character was created by famed Walt Disney Imagineers Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk, among other collaborators, in 1983. It made its debut at Epcot with the ride Journey Into Imagination the same year. Figment is the embodiment of the imagining process— which is described as a figment of one's imagination. As legend has it, Figment was created after Baxter watches an episode of Magnum, P.I. In that particular episode, a goat eats Higgins' (John Hillerman) flowers and Higgins says, "Don't tell me [the goat is] a figment of my imagination. Figments don't eat rare tropical flowers."
Popculture
'Jeopardy!' Producers Respond to Infuriating Moment
Jeopardy producers responded belatedly to a controversial moment last month when one contestant was allowed to change their answer during the game and another was not. The blame fell on host Ken Jennings who was accused of unconscious misogyny, but producers Mike Davies and Sarah Foss say it is more complicated than that. They said that fans may not have realized how the subtle rules are enforced behind the scenes.
Popculture
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
