Tuesday Morning Topline: Janitors Striking at Meta
A 41-year-old Oakland man, Kevin Mak, who stands accused of vehicular manslaughter in the March death of a homeless man during an argument about vandalism, has been released with an ankle monitor. The defense is arguing that the death of 66-year-old Chi Leung was an accident, even though Mak drove up on to a sidewalk in the incident. [East Bay Times]
Photos: Castro Street Fair Returns for 48th Year With a Familiar Vibe
On Sunday, underneath a blue sky and amid warm temperatures, thousands of people flooded the intersection at Castro and Market streets to buy handmade goods, eat food from several food trucks, and, of course, dance to fantastic DJ sets dressed in all sorts of regalia, or not dressed at all.
Photos: Hundreds Participate in Critical Mass Ride Through San Francisco on Its 30th Anniversary
On Thursday, cyclists began gearing up for the 30th anniversary of Critical Mass — a controversial rally that's been held on the last Friday of every month since 1992. And yesterday, hundreds descended on SF streets to make a case for a more cycling-friendly city. At its height, Critical...
Richmond Mayor Tells Homeless to Camp In Front of Political Rivals’ Houses, Gives Out Their Addresses
Here's a political dirty trick we haven’t seen before, though now it’s drawing comparisons to Ron DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt; the mayor of Richmond revealed the home addresses of city councilmembers, and told RV dwellers to set up camp in front of those officials’ houses.
Oakland Shooting From April 2021 Being Linked to Stockton Serial Killer Investigation
Another murder, this one last year in the Bay Area, may be linked to a string of unsolved killings in Stockton from the last three months, as a new serial killer investigation is rattling nerves in the Central Valley. On Monday we learned that five seemingly random shootings, all of...
Oakland Records 101st Homicide of Year; State AG Rob Bonta Comes to East Bay to Address Gun Violence
Oakland’s 100th homicide of 2022 on Monday was the fatal shooting of a city violence prevention coordinator’s uncle. But then some 12 hours later, the city saw its 101st killing of the year. It was a heartbreaking twist of fate Monday afternoon, when the city of Oakland recorded...
Log Gatos ‘Cool Mom’ Pleads Not Guilty To All 39 Felonies and Misdemeanors
Facing charges ranging from child endangerment to sexual assault for what are described as “alcohol-fueled sex parties for young teenagers,” the multiple-aliased Shannon O'Connor pleaded not guilty to all 39 criminal charges against her in a San Jose courtroom Monday morning. It was one year ago next week...
Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries
There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
Caltrain Mulling Plans For a Huge Housing Development On What Is Currently 20 Acres of Often Empty Tracks
Caltrain and property owner Prologis may resurrect an Ed Lee-era plan to turn 20 acres of SoMa and Mission Bay railyard into a “mixed-use development” full of housing, retail, and the new electrified Caltrain tracks. One of the biggest hot potatoes in San Francisco politics right now is...
Man Dressed Like PG&E Employee Among Home Invaders Who Robbed Daly City Woman of Life Savings
On Wednesday, a man donning a utility vest and claiming to work for Pacific Gas and Electric was among a group of home invaders who robbed a 70-year-old woman of her life savings and left her with minor injuries. Around 9:45 a.m. this past Wednesday, a Ring Doorbell system caught...
Sunday Links: Yep... Gas Prices in California Are on the Rise (Again)
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in CA is now about $6.38. In the Bay Area, costs per gallon of regular gas are closer to $6.67 — with prices expected to increase as much as $0.75 in the coming weeks; CA's Inflation Relief checks are expected to start going out next week. [Chronicle/AAA]
Someone Slashed Over 200 Car Tires in Alameda Friday Night
Hundreds of Alameda residents woke Saturday morning to their cars sitting a bit closer to the ground than they usually would — because some man decided to go on a crime spree, slashing tires around the East Bay city. Rates of car break-ins, catalytic converter theft, and grand theft...
Water Main Break In Richmond District Causes Sinkhole, Fulton Street Blocked
Avoid Fulton Street in the Outer Richmond and expect some possible disruption with the 5-Fulton bus as there is a sinkhole and burst water main being dealt with on 29th Avenue that's causing flooding all the way down to 31st Avenue. The San Francisco Fire Department put out a notice...
