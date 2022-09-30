ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Janitors Striking at Meta

A 41-year-old Oakland man, Kevin Mak, who stands accused of vehicular manslaughter in the March death of a homeless man during an argument about vandalism, has been released with an ankle monitor. The defense is arguing that the death of 66-year-old Chi Leung was an accident, even though Mak drove up on to a sidewalk in the incident. [East Bay Times]
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries

There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
SFist

Someone Slashed Over 200 Car Tires in Alameda Friday Night

Hundreds of Alameda residents woke Saturday morning to their cars sitting a bit closer to the ground than they usually would — because some man decided to go on a crime spree, slashing tires around the East Bay city. Rates of car break-ins, catalytic converter theft, and grand theft...
