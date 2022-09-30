COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S ENGINEERING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM RECENTLY SIGNED AN ARTICULATION/TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH THE TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY AT PULASKI TO HELP STUDENTS CONTINUE THEIR EDUCATION TOWARD AN ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE. THE AGREEMENT HELPS IN FACILITATING THE TRANSFER OF TCAT PULASKI STUDENTS TO COLUMBIA STATE AFTER THEY RECEIVE DIPLOMAS FROM THE INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE TECHNOLOGY AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING PROGRAMS. STUDENTS THAT COMPLETE THESE TCAT PULASKI PROGRAMS WILL THEN BE ELIGIBLE FOR ARTICULATED COURSE CREDITS AT COLUMBIA STATE. FOR MORE INFORAMTION ON TCAT PULASKI GO TO TCATPULASKI.EDU FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COLUMBIA STATE GO TO COLUMBIA STATE.EDU.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO