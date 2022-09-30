ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We'll never listen to Radio 2 again': Steve Wright's listeners vow to boycott BBC after veteran 68-year-old hosts his last ever show as stars pay tribute to 'broadcasting legend'

By Elena Salvoni For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Listeners have expressed their upset at the departure of 'legendary' BBC Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright from his weekday afternoon show after 23 years at the helm, with many saying they are switching off.

The veteran broadcaster, 68, has presented BBC national radio since he started on Radio 1 in 1980, and been a fan favourite ever since with his Radio 2 show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

Wright, who has presented the show since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on the network, announced he would be leaving his afternoon slot in July.

Radio presenter Steve Wright revealed in July that his show – Steve Wright in the Afternoon – had been axed

Now fans are threatening to boycott the Beeb, amid a major shakeup at the organisation which has seen other popular faces move to commercial stations.

Devastated fans and celebrities, many of whom said they had listened to his BBC shows 'from the start' to the very end, took to social media to express what the show meant to them.

One man called Wright's show 'the best on the radio' and threatened to 'never listen to BBC radio again' following the end of it.

Another said 'I will be leaving BBC Radio 2 today', adding that Wright's show 'will be so missed.'

One fan paid tribute saying 'Steve Wright is the afternoon. Has been for decades.'

His final 'The Big Show' as it was also known came off-air today, with fans admitting they found the star's sign-off emotional.

'Actually a bit choked up that Steve Wright made his goodbye speech all about the listeners and not about him at *at all*. But that's him all over. It was only surprising because so few others in the same position are ever so genuine or grateful,' said author Tim Worthington.

Memory Lane Radio also paid tribute: 'Just listened to the last Big Show with Steve Wright... He has been at the helm for 23 years and has managed to make every show sound fresh, entertaining, fun and professional.'

Famous BBC broadcasters also piled in with their words of appreciation for Wright and his long-running show.

BBC News' Political Editor, Chris Mason, reminisced about how both he and now his own kids had grown up listening to Wright's shows on the school run.

'Steve Wright's always been there. Making the day better. Constancy. Company. Humour. Energy.'

'We'd listen on the school bus. I remember waiting outside the dentists in Ilkley in 1995 to hear the last moments of Steve Wright in the Morning. I'll do the same at 4.59pm today, 27 years later, having never stopped listening. A radio genius.'

The political journalist even went so far to describe being invited into Steve's studio as 'forever a career highlight for me, whatever I get to do.'

He added: 'Put simply, Steve is a radio genius, one of our greatest ever broadcasters. Loved the Show.'

TV and radio personalities also expressed their upset at the show coming to an end.

Radio 1 presenter Greg James called Wright a 'legend', writing: 'If you’ve worked in radio in the last 40 years, you will have been influenced or inspired by Steve Wright in some way.

'An absolute master of radio nerdery. Have loved our chats over the years - they always start with ‘wots goin’ on at 1FM then?!’ He’s completed R1 AND R2.'

BBC News anchor Huw Edwards said he began listening to Wright as a student in the 1980s and now regards the 'master broadcaster' as a 'great friend' as well as colleague.

Broadcasters and celebrities piled in with their words of appreciation for Wright and his long-running show

TV host Richard Osman was among the celebrities paying tribute to Wright on Twitter: 'Will be listening to Steve Wright's final Radio 2 afternoon show today.

'He's been entertaining me for nearly 40 years (no, not non-stop) and I'm looking forward to seeing where he goes next. Good luck Steve, and thank you!'

Comedian Matt Lucas wrote: 'Goodbye Steve Wright In The Afternoon. A terrific broadcaster and always such a kind, engaged host.'

Sue Perkins, Rob Brydon, Richard Osman, Matt Lucas and Tim Vine were among celebrities to pay tribute to Steve Wright's last ever afternoon weekday show on BBC Radio 2

Tim Vine told how Wright would be 'missed', tweeting: 'It's the last Steve Wright in the Afternoon today on Radio 2. It was such a great show to be on as a comedian.

'Steve was always so supportive and encouraging and just plain fun to be with.'

Comedian Sue Perkins also tweeted: 'Bon voyage to broadcasting legend Steve Wright on @BBCRadio2. A gent. Always a pleasure to be interviewed by him.'

Meanwhile Rob Brydon added: 'Steve Wright. Simply a GIANT of radio. #SteveWrightInTheAfternoon.'

Many highlighted the star's 'kind' nature, both to interviewees and listeners.

Speaking during the show, Wright told his listeners: 'Corny though it sounds, I quite like the way that we've all helped each other get through some of our ongoing problems together.'

Many felt like the words rang true with them, as they took to Twitter to express how Wright's broadcasts got them through 'bad times'.

Journalist Steve Randall shared his story: 'In 1983, I hated my new school & I knew no one on the coach. The highlight of the day was Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Radio 1 on the home journey - the coach driver always had it on loud! Thanks for that Steve & for all the great radio then, now & to come.'

Meanwhile, another Twitter user said he was 'going to miss' the show which got him through 'some dark days'.

In a final address to his fans, the DJ said: 'Want to say thank you to you for your appreciation our dearest listeners, smashing and loyal, for all the reaction, all the nice words, thank you if ever seen your way to listening to us over 23 years at any time.

'Thank you, thank you and thank you again. Tried on this programme to bring just a little bit of light relief and just be good company, I hope we have done that some of the time'.

#Bbc Radio 2#Radio Stations#Radio 1#Bbc Radio
