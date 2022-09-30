Early-life exposure to high blood pressure (BP) is associated with cardiovascular target organ damage but not all BP-related risk is attributable to systolic and diastolic BP alone. In adolescence, aortic wave separation (WS) parameters are associated with increased left ventricular mass index (LVMI) but this approach is limited by the requirement for aortic flow measurements. Several methods for estimating the aortic flow waveform from pressure waveforms have emerged, but their accuracy and associations with LVMI have never been tested in adolescents, which was the aim of our study. Carotid pressure waveforms were acquired by tonometry from 58 adolescents (age 16"‰Â±"‰1.5 years, 59% female). Measured (aortic) flow and LVMI were acquired via 2D echocardiography. Three pressure-only approximations of aortic flow were synthesized, including triangular, excess, and individualized-physiologic flow. A 4th aortic flow (average flow) was approximated from the average of all 58 measured flow waveforms. Forward (Pf) and backward (Pb) pressure and reflection magnitude (Rm) were derived from WS analysis. The individualized-physiologic flow produced the best approximations of Pf (mean difference"‰Â±"‰SD, âˆ’0.15"‰Â±"‰2.38"‰mmHg), Pb (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.25"‰mmHg), and Rm (0.01"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰mmHg). Pf derived using measured, individualized-physiologic, and average flow, was similarly associated with LVMI adjusting for age, brachial systolic BP, cardiac output, and BMI (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.03 all). Pb derived using all flow waveforms was associated with LVMI and all associations yielded similar effect estimates. Of the estimated flow waveforms, individualized-physiologic flow yielded the best approximation of WS parameters and may provide important physiological and clinical insight among adolescents.

