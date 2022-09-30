Read full article on original website
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
Scientists propose that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder
Obesity has increased rapidly in recent decades to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the largest contributors to poor health worldwide. Despite decades of research on diet and exercise treatments, many people continue to struggle to lose weight. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions now think they know why, and say we must shift the focus from obesity treatment to prevention.
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Researchers find link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures
Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. And while there is no known cure, changes in the brain can occur years before a dementia diagnosis. Now, a world-first study from the University of South Australia’s Australian Centre for Precision Health has found a link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures, providing valuable insights about the disease.
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found. Among adults and children with Type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for three months saw their average blood sugar levels decline -- without an increase in potentially dangerous blood sugar lows, the researchers reported.
Can Gestational Diabetes Predict The Risk Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes Later In Life?
Gestational diabetes is when a person develops diabetes during pregnancy, which can ultimately affect the baby's health and delivery, per Mayo Clinic. Most of the time, the mother's blood sugar levels return to normal after giving birth, and while experts do not know what exactly causes gestational diabetes, some think that being overweight before becoming pregnant might play a role. Another cause might be fluctuating hormones, which make it more difficult for the body to regulate sugar levels. Other risk factors include not being physically active, having prediabetes, having polycystic ovary syndrome, and being Black, Hispanic, American Indian, or Asian American.
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease
Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
Bionic pancreas more effective at maintaining blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
What to know about a vertebrobasilar stroke
A blockage or decrease in blood supply to the brain can cause a person to have a stroke. A vertebrobasilar (VB) stroke is a type of stroke that affects the posterior circulation system and requires emergency medical attention. Stroke is the. cause of death in the United States. VB strokes...
Sickle Cell Disease in Children and Adolescents: Aligning Practice with Guidelines
CDC report points to areas for improvement. The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on September 20, 2022, highlights an important opportunity for nurses to provide evidence-based care to children with sickle cell disease (SCD). The report highlights poor compliance with guidelines recommending that children ages 2 to 16 with sickle cell anemia (SCA)—the most common and often most clinically severe form of the disease—should receive transcranial Doppler (TCD) ultrasound screening and that hydroxyurea (HU) should be offered for all children with SCA ages 9 months and older.
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Aortic pressure-only wave separation analysis in adolescents: accuracy and associations with left ventricular mass index
Early-life exposure to high blood pressure (BP) is associated with cardiovascular target organ damage but not all BP-related risk is attributable to systolic and diastolic BP alone. In adolescence, aortic wave separation (WS) parameters are associated with increased left ventricular mass index (LVMI) but this approach is limited by the requirement for aortic flow measurements. Several methods for estimating the aortic flow waveform from pressure waveforms have emerged, but their accuracy and associations with LVMI have never been tested in adolescents, which was the aim of our study. Carotid pressure waveforms were acquired by tonometry from 58 adolescents (age 16"‰Â±"‰1.5 years, 59% female). Measured (aortic) flow and LVMI were acquired via 2D echocardiography. Three pressure-only approximations of aortic flow were synthesized, including triangular, excess, and individualized-physiologic flow. A 4th aortic flow (average flow) was approximated from the average of all 58 measured flow waveforms. Forward (Pf) and backward (Pb) pressure and reflection magnitude (Rm) were derived from WS analysis. The individualized-physiologic flow produced the best approximations of Pf (mean difference"‰Â±"‰SD, âˆ’0.15"‰Â±"‰2.38"‰mmHg), Pb (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.25"‰mmHg), and Rm (0.01"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰mmHg). Pf derived using measured, individualized-physiologic, and average flow, was similarly associated with LVMI adjusting for age, brachial systolic BP, cardiac output, and BMI (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.03 all). Pb derived using all flow waveforms was associated with LVMI and all associations yielded similar effect estimates. Of the estimated flow waveforms, individualized-physiologic flow yielded the best approximation of WS parameters and may provide important physiological and clinical insight among adolescents.
