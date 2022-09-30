ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Glass company in downtown Amarillo catches fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a glass company. The fire at Binswanger Glass, located at 1009 SE 5th Avenue, started around 9:45 a.m. The first fire crews arrived at about 9:50 a.m. AFD officials said the fire started outside the...
Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
Road improvement project on Port Lane to impact traffic

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program will begin Wednesday and impact traffic on Port Lane. The road improvement project will be on Port Lane from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue. The project will...
