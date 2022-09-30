Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Feds: Amarillo man threatened to go 'kamikaze' on police, blow up IRS, shoot 'invaders'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint,...
abc7amarillo.com
Fiery crash that killed woman, two young boys prompts changes to intersection
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fiery crash that killed a woman and two young boys prompted changes to an intersection in Moore County. Judy Thrasher McGuire, her 12-year-old son Zakery David McGuire, and 8-year-old Luke Carder Sachitano were killed July 15 in a crash on FM 722, about three miles southwest of Dumas.
abc7amarillo.com
Glass company in downtown Amarillo catches fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a glass company. The fire at Binswanger Glass, located at 1009 SE 5th Avenue, started around 9:45 a.m. The first fire crews arrived at about 9:50 a.m. AFD officials said the fire started outside the...
abc7amarillo.com
Carpet Tech teams up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to feed homebound elderly
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect soup cans for senior citizens. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who cannot prepare adequate meals for themselves. “When Meals on Wheels began asking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
abc7amarillo.com
Road improvement project on Port Lane to impact traffic
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program will begin Wednesday and impact traffic on Port Lane. The road improvement project will be on Port Lane from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue. The project will...
abc7amarillo.com
Drivers reminded to share road with farm equipment during fall harvest season
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fall harvest is underway in the Texas Panhandle and in other parts of the country. This marks one of the busiest times of the year for ag producers and farmers. Motorists and producers will be sharing roadways more frequently for the next month and a...
Comments / 0