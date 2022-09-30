Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s talking about it. Schneider, TMZ reported, made the news public through her social media accounts. She said that “Genevieve Davis and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.” Both of them plan on a more traditional wedding when next summer rolls around. They did say, though, that “our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaimed our love and commitment to each other.”

