Read full article on original website
Related
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
"The Price Is Right At Night" primetime special welcomes "Young Sheldon" stars
THE PRICE IS RIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, welcomes YOUNG SHELDON actors Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord to a special primetime episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT, Friday, Sept. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.Armitage and Revord, who play twins on YOUNG SHELDON, the #1 comedy on television, will guest model as an audience of real twins competes for double the amazing prizes, including a tech room inspired by Armitage's Sheldon character and a music room Revord's Missy would love. A trip to Texas, where YOUNG...
programminginsider.com
Friday Ratings: The Observation is Lackluster
Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.5 rating/5 share, ABC and NBC: 0.3/ 3 each, CBS: 0.2/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 1. Viewers: 3.13 million (#2); A18-49: 0.4 rating/4 share (#2) Viewers: 2.54 million (#3); A18-49: 0.3/ 3 (#2t) CBS. 8:00 p.m. “The Price Is Right at Night”. Viewers: 2.38 million (#3); A18-49:...
Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot
In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Rookie Feds Opens Low, La Brea Sinks in Season 2 Debut
ABC introduced viewers to The Rookie: Feds Tuesday night, and it didn't get much traction. The Niecy Nash-led spinoff of The Rookie launched 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo. The parent series gets considerable mileage in delayed viewing, so time will tell whether Feds is the...
GMA fans ‘disgusted’ with show after their ‘shameful’ coverage of 9/11 & threaten to ‘boycott’ morning program
GOOD Morning America has left many fans fuming after they began their Sunday show with extended coverage of the funeral preparations for Queen Elizabeth II. That, however, bumped any coverage of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks further back in the show. Many viewers felt the decision to...
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure
Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
Why Did Mason Leave ‘Chicago Fire’? — And Who Is His Replacement?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t watched the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire. Mason Locke’s (Chris Mansa) absence from the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire last Wednesday was…surprising, to say the least. After making a brief appearance in Season 9 and then joining Firehouse 51 full-time in Season 10, viewers expected the new character to stick around for a while.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Taylor Kinney Hopes To See Trudy Platt Break Severide ‘Like a Stick’
Although he sees a lot of action on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney revealed that he wants Amy Morton’s Chicago P.D. character Trudy Platt to get into it with his Severide and break him “like a stick.”. While reflecting on Severide’s most memorable interaction with the Chicago PD character,...
General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.
Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen
Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Admits Halstead’s Exit Feels ‘Like A Death In The Family’
Chicago P.D. returns for season 10 on September 21 and significant changes are ahead. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, will be leaving the hit NBC series at some point in the upcoming tenth season. Jason Beghe explained how Halstead’s exit will impact all of Intelligence. “For...
Rena Sofer Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL
When news came that she was leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, some ABC soap fans immediately wondered if Rena Sofer would return to GENERAL HOSPITAL! The actress announced in August that she was leaving the CBS sudser where she had been playing Quinn Fuller for the past nine years in order to pursue other opportunities. But might one of those opportunities be a return to Port Charles as Lois Cerullo?
‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Was ‘Infuriated’ When Contestants Had Low Winnings, Including Ken Jennings
Alex Trebek hosted 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons and always wanted to see contestants do well, but made it clear when he was disappointed with their performance.
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s talking about it. Schneider, TMZ reported, made the news public through her social media accounts. She said that “Genevieve Davis and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.” Both of them plan on a more traditional wedding when next summer rolls around. They did say, though, that “our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaimed our love and commitment to each other.”
Comments / 16