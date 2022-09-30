ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 16

Related
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
CBS Chicago

"The Price Is Right At Night" primetime special welcomes "Young Sheldon" stars

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, welcomes YOUNG SHELDON actors Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord to a special primetime episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT, Friday, Sept. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.Armitage and Revord, who play twins on YOUNG SHELDON, the #1 comedy on television, will guest model as an audience of real twins competes for double the amazing prizes, including a tech room inspired by Armitage's Sheldon character and a music room Revord's Missy would love. A trip to Texas, where YOUNG...
TV SERIES
programminginsider.com

Friday Ratings: The Observation is Lackluster

Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.5 rating/5 share, ABC and NBC: 0.3/ 3 each, CBS: 0.2/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 1. Viewers: 3.13 million (#2); A18-49: 0.4 rating/4 share (#2) Viewers: 2.54 million (#3); A18-49: 0.3/ 3 (#2t) CBS. 8:00 p.m. “The Price Is Right at Night”. Viewers: 2.38 million (#3); A18-49:...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot

In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Min#Espn#Nbc#Celebrity#Telemundo#Cbs#Abc
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: The Rookie Feds Opens Low, La Brea Sinks in Season 2 Debut

ABC introduced viewers to The Rookie: Feds Tuesday night, and it didn't get much traction. The Niecy Nash-led spinoff of The Rookie launched 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo. The parent series gets considerable mileage in delayed viewing, so time will tell whether Feds is the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Distractify

Why Did Mason Leave ‘Chicago Fire’? — And Who Is His Replacement?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t watched the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire. Mason Locke’s (Chris Mansa) absence from the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire last Wednesday was…surprising, to say the least. After making a brief appearance in Season 9 and then joining Firehouse 51 full-time in Season 10, viewers expected the new character to stick around for a while.
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.

Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen

Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Rena Sofer Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL

When news came that she was leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, some ABC soap fans immediately wondered if Rena Sofer would return to GENERAL HOSPITAL! The actress announced in August that she was leaving the CBS sudser where she had been playing Quinn Fuller for the past nine years in order to pursue other opportunities. But might one of those opportunities be a return to Port Charles as Lois Cerullo?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s talking about it. Schneider, TMZ reported, made the news public through her social media accounts. She said that “Genevieve Davis and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.” Both of them plan on a more traditional wedding when next summer rolls around. They did say, though, that “our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaimed our love and commitment to each other.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy