Silicon Valley startup lays off 100 employees, closes 3 locations
A flying car startup that received backing from Google's Larry Page is closing locations and laying off employees.
Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported net income of $948,000 in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 58 cents per share. The business development company posted...
Blackbaud, Acuity Brands rise; AXT, KalVista fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Blackbaud Inc., up $8.12 to $53.13. Clearlake Capital disclosed an 18.4% stake in the software and services provider focused on the nonprofit sector. Poshmark Inc., up $2.04 to $17.61. The online marketplace for second-hand goods...
Chipmaker Micron to build $20 billion N.Y. factory amid semiconductor boom
Tech giant Micron said it will invest $20 billion in a new chip factory in Upstate New York and up to $100 billion over 20 years if it decides to expand - another sign of a domestic semiconductor manufacturing boom. Micron said it will build the factory in Clay, N.Y.,...
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 800 points and the S&P 500 had its best day in more than two years Tuesday as the market clawed back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%, its best day since May 2020, as all but five of the stocks in the index notched gains. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump. Twitter surged 22.2% after Elon Musk said he would go ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, abandoning months of efforts to get out of the deal. The Dow rose 2.8% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 3.3%. Small company stocks also made solid gains, lifting the Russell 2000 3.9% higher. European and Asian markets also rose broadly.
