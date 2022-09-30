ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs

FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
FRYEBURG, ME
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Nathan Davis

Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, incumbent Nathan Davis responds:
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!

Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
EDGECOMB, ME
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: House District 38 candidate Robyn Stanicki

Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Oct. 4 update: Midcoast adds 53 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates Keyes Woods Preserve trail in Bristol

“A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting,” said Hannah McGhee, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, in a news release.
BRISTOL, ME
penbaypilot.com

Prefer LePage any day, all day over Mills

I learned a few things the other day that others may find interesting. There are two main reasons that former Governor Paul LePage is running for office again. Number one, the sign. Paul LePage was extremely proud of the sign that said “Open for Business” located along the highway near the southern border. It represented his business and jobs-friendly approach and desire for Maine people to have opportunities for success. He was mighty disappointed to have it taken down by Mills.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Malcolm Cram White, Jr., obituary

ROCKPORT — Malcolm Cram White, Jr., age 77, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. The oldest child of the late Sarah Hasler and Malcolm Cram White, he was born on November 27, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. Malcolm grew up in Rumford, Maine, and graduated from Stephens High School...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Crystal Robinson is clear choice for Augusta

Crystal Robinson is the candidate to get behind on November 8. She is hardworking, determined, and is a strong voice for Maine people. Crystal is passionate about serving, and has the strong morals and values it takes to stand up for what is right and just. She has a big...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Woodshed expands into a ‘Pay What You Can’ Café

SEARSMONT—Waldo County Woodshed, a volunteer-run nonprofit that works to provide free firewood for people in Waldo County, is about to trade wood splitters for aprons for one night. On Thursday, October 6, teaming up with Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont, the organization is aiming to put on a fancy...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Happy to support reelection of Vicki Doudera

What I want in a representative of our district in Augusta: Somone who looks at the issues before her with curiosity and integrity, someone who works hard, and someone who is available to her constituents for discussion. Vicki Doudera does these and more and I am happy to support her...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent

We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
BAR HARBOR, ME

