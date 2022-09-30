Read full article on original website
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
Gov. Mills launches $5.1M program to support family caregivers in Maine
MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills' administration is launching a two-year pilot program that will provide grants to Mainers caring for a family member with a disability, Alzheimer’s Disease, or other related dementias. The $5.1 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan, called Respite for ME, starts...
Restorative Justice announces new volunteer informational sessions, October training dates
A new session of Foundations in Restorative Justice training is being starts in the middle of this month for local residents who want to become restorative justice volunteers in Midcoast Maine. “Want to learn more?” said RJP Maine, in a news release. “Come to one of our upcoming info sessions...
On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Nathan Davis
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, incumbent Nathan Davis responds:
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
On the issues: House District 38 candidate Robyn Stanicki
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Oct. 4 update: Midcoast adds 53 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Ribbon cutting celebrates Keyes Woods Preserve trail in Bristol
“A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting,” said Hannah McGhee, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, in a news release.
Maine emergency rental assistance program awaits possible funding to reopen applications
MAINE, USA — MaineHousing expects to learn by the end of the week if any additional federal funding will be distributed to allow the agency to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. "If we receive additional funding from [the] Treasury, this program is still going to be a temporary...
Maine school district votes against proposal to ban 'Gender Queer: A Memoir'
BUXTON, Maine — After contentious debate, the MSAD 6 school board voted 10-1 against the proposed removal of "Gender Queer: A Memoir" Monday evening. The single vote to remove the book came from chair Julie Anderson, who also voted to remove "It’s Perfectly Normal" last month. The decision...
Why Maine 'tops' the list in key climate change metric
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
Maine Emergency Management Agency urges caution as outskirts of Hurricane Fiona approach
The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely monitoring the track of Hurricane Fiona and is working with County Emergency Management Agencies, the National Weather Service, other State agencies and utilities to prepare for the possibility of damaging winds, rough seas, rain and power outages. Fiona is expected to have...
Prefer LePage any day, all day over Mills
I learned a few things the other day that others may find interesting. There are two main reasons that former Governor Paul LePage is running for office again. Number one, the sign. Paul LePage was extremely proud of the sign that said “Open for Business” located along the highway near the southern border. It represented his business and jobs-friendly approach and desire for Maine people to have opportunities for success. He was mighty disappointed to have it taken down by Mills.
Malcolm Cram White, Jr., obituary
ROCKPORT — Malcolm Cram White, Jr., age 77, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. The oldest child of the late Sarah Hasler and Malcolm Cram White, he was born on November 27, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. Malcolm grew up in Rumford, Maine, and graduated from Stephens High School...
Crystal Robinson is clear choice for Augusta
Crystal Robinson is the candidate to get behind on November 8. She is hardworking, determined, and is a strong voice for Maine people. Crystal is passionate about serving, and has the strong morals and values it takes to stand up for what is right and just. She has a big...
Waldo County Woodshed expands into a ‘Pay What You Can’ Café
SEARSMONT—Waldo County Woodshed, a volunteer-run nonprofit that works to provide free firewood for people in Waldo County, is about to trade wood splitters for aprons for one night. On Thursday, October 6, teaming up with Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont, the organization is aiming to put on a fancy...
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Maine Fall Fiddle Fest vibrates the strings at The Waldo, Oct 21 - 22
WALDOBORO — The Waldo presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello,...
Happy to support reelection of Vicki Doudera
What I want in a representative of our district in Augusta: Somone who looks at the issues before her with curiosity and integrity, someone who works hard, and someone who is available to her constituents for discussion. Vicki Doudera does these and more and I am happy to support her...
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
