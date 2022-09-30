Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
Ringo Starr falls ill and cancels concert
Ringo Starr has postponed a sold-out concert set for Sunday due to illness.
John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour: See the Full Schedule
John Mellencamp is launching a huge, five-month, Live and In Person Tour. It’ll start and… The post John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour: See the Full Schedule appeared first on Outsider.
Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns
Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
B-52s Farewell Tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, promo codes
The B-52s are going to “roam” once more, and then, they’re calling it quits. From August through November, the group that brought the world “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster” will embark on their 18-concert “Farewell Tour” with special guests KC and the Sunshine Band and The Tubes on select dates.
NME
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
Corey Taylor Talks Songwriting and Slipknot Music with Fifth Grade Class
Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor talked to a fifth grade classroom about his band. Taylor’s appearance was a collaboration with the Craig Charles BBC radio show, where the singer was a guest, and was inspired by a North Dakota teacher who was teaching their class about time signatures using Slipknot’s music.
Phil Collins and Genesis Part With Publishing In $300 Million Deal With Concord
Phil Collins and Genesis have reached a deal with Concord to sell their publishing and master recordings for a figure north of $300 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The deal includes songs that Collins recorded in his solo career and the music he made in Genesis along with keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford. It also includes solo recordings from Rutherford and Banks but nothing from Peter Gabriel’s time in Genesis or his solo career. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Concord President Bob Valentine said he planned on introducing the music of...
Ringo Starr Health Scare: Beatles' Drummer Canceled Two Concerts Due To Mysterious Illness
Ringo Starr canceled his set performance at the Four Wings Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, due to a mysterious illness on Saturday, September 30. The announcement revealed the Beatles' drummer had to pull out from the event after falling ill and unable to sing, though it didn't tell the reason behind his sickness.
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet on “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” at Ohana Fest
Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks on her 1981 hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” on day two of his Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Sept. 30. Before going into the track, Nicks spoke about Tom Petty, who wrote the song along with fellow Heartbreaker and co-writer Mike Campbell, and gave it to the Fleetwood Mac singer for her 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna, and how it became the biggest hit of her career.
