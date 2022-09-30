ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 82, 'Postpones' Concerts Amid Health Concerns

Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
Noisecreep

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
MUSIC
NJ.com

B-52s Farewell Tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, promo codes

The B-52s are going to “roam” once more, and then, they’re calling it quits. From August through November, the group that brought the world “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster” will embark on their 18-concert “Farewell Tour” with special guests KC and the Sunshine Band and The Tubes on select dates.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Phil Collins and Genesis Part With Publishing In $300 Million Deal With Concord

Phil Collins and Genesis have reached a deal with Concord to sell their publishing and master recordings for a figure north of $300 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.  The deal includes songs that Collins recorded in his solo career and the music he made in Genesis along with keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford. It also includes solo recordings from Rutherford and Banks but nothing from Peter Gabriel’s time in Genesis or his solo career.  In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Concord President Bob Valentine said he planned on introducing the music of...
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet on "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" at Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks on her 1981 hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” on day two of his Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Sept. 30. Before going into the track, Nicks spoke about Tom Petty, who wrote the song along with fellow Heartbreaker and co-writer Mike Campbell, and gave it to the Fleetwood Mac singer for her 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna, and how it became the biggest hit of her career.
DANA POINT, CA

