Tempe, AZ

KTAR.com

I-10 closure in southeast Valley, I-17 closure among weekend restrictions

PHOENIX — Closures across the Valley this weekend will hinder drivers as maintenance and construction resume, according to state transportation officials. In the southeast Valley, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
PHOENIX, AZ
azdot.gov

Reconstructed ramps at I-10 and SR 85 in Buckeye reopened

PHOENIX – There’s good news for drivers who make State Route 85 part of their return trips from San Diego to Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened the reconstructed ramp connecting northbound SR 85 to westbound I-10 in Buckeye. It took crews just three weeks to...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azdot.gov

Interstate 10 eastbound closed in Buckeye

PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 117, which is just east of State Route 85. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here

Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Projects 09-30-22

1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Be sure to check a new city map before taking your trash to the curb this week. The City of Phoenix will be updating its trash pick-up and recycling days starting Monday, Oct. 3. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says the change is a...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ

