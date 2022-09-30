Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
I-10 closure in southeast Valley, I-17 closure among weekend restrictions
PHOENIX — Closures across the Valley this weekend will hinder drivers as maintenance and construction resume, according to state transportation officials. In the southeast Valley, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
azdot.gov
Reconstructed ramps at I-10 and SR 85 in Buckeye reopened
PHOENIX – There’s good news for drivers who make State Route 85 part of their return trips from San Diego to Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened the reconstructed ramp connecting northbound SR 85 to westbound I-10 in Buckeye. It took crews just three weeks to...
azdot.gov
Interstate 10 eastbound closed in Buckeye
PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 117, which is just east of State Route 85. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There...
12news.com
What a monsoon! Lightning and precipitation was up across most of the state this summer
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here
Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-30-22
1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
Loop 303 closed in both directions for rollover crash in Litchfield Park
PHOENIX — Traffic was stalled on the Loop 303 in both directions after a rollover crash blocked multiple lanes near the Glendale Avenue exit ramp on Friday afternoon. Police blocked all northbound lanes and directed traffic off the road at the Bethany Home Road exit and blocked southbound lanes at the Glendale Avenue exit ramp around 2:45 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
ABC 15 News
Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
AZFamily
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Camelback's Cholla Trail reopens after two years. But not everyone is happy
PHOENIX — After being closed for more than two years, Cholla Trail on the east side of Camelback Mountain reopened Friday morning. People were lined up before dawn at the new trail entrance on Invergordon just North of Camelback. Cholla Trail closed two and a half years ago after...
Construction begins on Alta Avondale residential units at The BLVD
PHOENIX — Construction teams broke ground on a multi-family residential development called Alta Avondale, adding to one of the fastest-growing communities in the suburb. The project will add an additional 360 units to The BLVD by the end of 2024, which already has 1,493 units built or planned for development.
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
AZFamily
New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Be sure to check a new city map before taking your trash to the curb this week. The City of Phoenix will be updating its trash pick-up and recycling days starting Monday, Oct. 3. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says the change is a...
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
actionnews5.com
Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire
PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona is in the hospital with serious burns after police said a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, which caused a fire Thursday morning. Phoenix police said a vehicle was engulfed in flames shortly after...
