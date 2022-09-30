I wonder, "help voters correct small mistakes on their mail-in ballot" do you mean like who they vote for ? Come on how ridiculous if you can follow the simple directions is shouldn't count period.
Mail in is not legal per PA Constitution.Sec. 14. Absentee voting.(a) The Legislature shall, by general law, provide a manner in which … qualified electors who … are unable to attend at their proper polling places because of illness or physical disability … may vote, and for the return and canvass of their votes in the district in which they respectively reside.The Complaint alleges that the Pennsylvania State Constitution requires in-person voting, and the only recognized exception to this requirement is the options reflected in Sec. 14, which were added to the Constitution via the accepted Amendment process in 1967. Sec. 14 sets forth four specific bases for a qualified voter to cast an absentee vote under the Constitution: 1) the voter will be absent from their municipality because duties, occupation, or business needs require them to be elsewhere; 2) illness or physical disability; 3) observance of a religious holiday, and 4) due to status as a county worker.
Seriously??? If they cannot fill out a ballot correctly how can they cast an informed vote???
