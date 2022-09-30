Read full article on original website
Meet Boise State football's 'three-headed monster'
JL Skinner gave the nickname to the trio of Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty on Tuesday. The group rushed for 318 yards in the win over San Diego State.
CBS Sports: BSU Football Coach 2nd Most Likely To Be Fired
They say the devil is in the details. However, how often do we look at the details after a remarkable win by the area's favorite college football team? The Boise State Football Team is preparing to take on Fresno State at home this Saturday. Social media is praising the Bronco's recent win against San Diego State. Although, most fans continue to wonder whether or not the team will ever get back to its path of past successes.
Scott Slant: In deference to the Broncos defense
It’s been all about the Boise State offense this week, of course, but the defense was borderline historic in the 35-13 win over San Diego State. The 114 yards allowed is outside the Broncos’ all-time top 10, but definitely in it against FBS competition. Consider this: I couldn’t find the Aztecs’ record book for offensive futility, but for Boise State, 114 yards would be the second-fewest ever gained in program history. SDSU’s pass percentage of 12.5 percent (2-for-16) was the fourth-lowest ever allowed by the Broncos — and the lowest in 49 years. So here you go: Boise State is fifth in the nation in total defense at 237 yards per game, back up to third in third down conversions allowed at 22 percent, and second in passing yards allowed at 134.
Dirk Koetter explains decision to step in as Broncos' offensive coordinator
BOISE, Idaho — Two big changes to the Boise State offense paid off on Friday night as the Broncos posted 35 unanswered points to come from behind and beat San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium. In his first start at quarterback, redshirt freshman Taylen Green provided a massive spark...
This Day In Sports: No day at the beach for Hawaii
For the first time since 1986, the year the Blue Turf debuted, Boise State posts back-to-back home shutouts with a 55-0 win over Hawaii. The Broncos had blanked Idaho State 52-0 two weeks earlier in Albertsons Stadium. To borrow an offensive term, the defense was balanced, allowing just 82 yards on the ground and 88 through the air. Boise State hounded Hawaii quarterback Max Wittek, a USC transfer, into a 7-for-24 night. He was picked off twice, once by Darian Thompson, the 17th interception of his career on the way to 19, a Broncos FBS era record. And young redshirt freshman Leighton Vander Esch had his first fumble recovery.
Idaho high school football rankings: Bishop Kelly claims No. 1 4A spot
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll presented a new face atop the state's 4A classification. A north Idaho squad also entered the top-five rankings at the 5A level, jumping a Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) power. After handing the Burley Bobcats their second loss of 2022...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
Eagle High grad named first runner up at Miss Teen USA pageant
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho native and Eagle High School graduate Jenna Beckstrom represented the Gem State on the big stage this past weekend at the 2022 Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada. Beckstrom finished in second place in the field of 51 teens representing all 50 states and...
Talented Idahoans Who Got National Attention on Contestant Shows
We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon
LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
Local dog breeder wins national contest
The Bachman Bay Kennels team poses with Big B after his Derby Classic win. A pointing dog field trial is a competitive event that measures how well bird dogs can find game. Dogs are judged relative to one another, resulting in placements. These are traditional events that often emulate the origins of the sport (dating back to the late 1800s in Great Britain), running dogs off horseback in fine style.
Country’s Fiery Red Head Is Coming To Idaho For The First time In 15 Yrs
The one and only Reba McEntire is coming to Idaho for the first time since 2008 and I am all about it! The fiery red head of country music has been doing more touring lately and she has announced making her way to Idaho in 2023. Reba McEntire Coming To...
'What was the communication?': Former Boise Office of Police Oversight director has questions after Lee resignation
BOISE, Idaho — Former Office of Police Oversight Director Natalie Camacho Mendoza read the stories in the media. She read the memo that the Office of Police Accountability sent to Boise Mayor McLean, recommending Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee go on paid leave. Mendoza had questions. “The questions I...
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
