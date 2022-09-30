It’s been all about the Boise State offense this week, of course, but the defense was borderline historic in the 35-13 win over San Diego State. The 114 yards allowed is outside the Broncos’ all-time top 10, but definitely in it against FBS competition. Consider this: I couldn’t find the Aztecs’ record book for offensive futility, but for Boise State, 114 yards would be the second-fewest ever gained in program history. SDSU’s pass percentage of 12.5 percent (2-for-16) was the fourth-lowest ever allowed by the Broncos — and the lowest in 49 years. So here you go: Boise State is fifth in the nation in total defense at 237 yards per game, back up to third in third down conversions allowed at 22 percent, and second in passing yards allowed at 134.

BOISE, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO