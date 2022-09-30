ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 8

Sami
4d ago

I seen on the news when she was walking away from her summer home in the quarter. She was by herself had no one to protect her in a very dangerous part of town. So I would think a women of color would be safer on an air plane then walking alone in the jungle of New Orleans alone.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
theadvocate.com

Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans

Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall

Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Common Sense#Homicides#Philadelphia#Politics Local#Murder Capital Usa
WDSU

New Orleans television pioneer Jan Carr laid to rest

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and the WDSU family said goodbye to a legendary television pioneer Friday. Jann Carr was laid to rest Friday in New Orleans. Carr and her husband Bob were mainstays on WDSU Channel 6 during the 1960s and beyond. WDSU reporter Heath...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in New Orleans as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Oct. 5, 2022

Walker has opened its Pumpkin Patch. The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the Challenger’s Field area. Over 1,800 pumpkins in unique shapes, sizes and colors will be available for purchase, with proceeds dedicated to the Walker Challenger’s Program. Hours of operation are 3 p.m. to...
WALKER, LA
The Daily South

Natchitoches Meat Pies

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic

Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy