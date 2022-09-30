ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
Person
Bryant Gumbel
Fightful

Sean Oliver Talks About Dealing With Carnies In Wrestling Interviews

Sean Oliver has experience dealing with carnies in this business. Throughout the entire history of the pro wrestling business, there has always been a bad apple or two grouped in with the rest of the performers and/or promoters that want to give the fans a good time. Even though that the business is in a better place today then it ever has been, there are still a few carnies out there who try to ruin the fun for the rest of us.
WWE
Fightful

Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story

Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
WWE
Fightful

Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds

Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the July 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Combat#Working On#Set To Air#The Wall Street Journal#Wwe#Pwinsider#Hbo#Real Sports
Fightful

Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Sammy Guevara: There's So Much Drama In Wrestling, It's Really Exhausting

Sammy Guevara is exhausted by the drama. Sammy Guevara was in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, losing to Cody Rhodes. Now, three years later, Sammy Guevara is scheduled to be in the featured match of the anniversary edition of Dynamite as he teams with Chris Jericho against Daniel Garcia and one of his heroes, Bryan Danielson. On the latest episode of his vlog, Guevara, who says he is nearing the end of a brief vacation, spoke about his wrestling journey coming full circle, promising to beat up his former idol.
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins: I Don't Know If I Can Ever Be 'The Guy' In WWE While Living In The Roman Reigns Era

Seth Rollins opens up about battling imposter syndrome and facing the realization that he may never be the face of WWE while existing in the era of Roman Reigns. There are very few wrestlers to come through WWE in the last decade that have accomplished all that Seth Rollins has. Seth Rollins has won every conceivable major championship in WWE and has checked off every major milestone along the way including Royal Rumble victories and successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania.
WWE
Fightful

Internet Champion Matt Cardona's Farts Get As Much Reach On An Airplane As His Posts On Social Media

Does the smell of Matt Cardona's farts stink up an entire airplane? woo woo woo, you know it!. Matt Cardona has been on the run of his career since departing WWE in 2020. At one point in time, he was holding over five championships simultaneously. Undoubtedly, Cardona is very proud of his accomplishments and some might argue that he is so arrogant that he thinks his shit doesn't stink. Well, that may be, but his wife, Chelsea Green, certainly thinks his farts do.
WWE
Fightful

SmackDown Faction, Raw Announcer Set To Appear On 10/4 WWE NXT

It's Fight Night on a Tuesday. WWE announced during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw that The Brawling Brutes, the team of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland will be appearing on the October 4 episode of NXT. Ridge Holland and Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, have roots in NXT with Butch departing for the main roster shortly after the transition to NXT 2.0.
WWE
Fightful

Kerry Morton Believes He Will Win MLW Gold In The Near Future

Kerry Morton plans on returning to MLW. The son of Ricky Morton has been making his own way in the wrestling world, competing for promotions such as MLW, GCW, and the NWA. Earlier this year, Kerry teamed up with his father at MLW SuperFight against Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
WWE
Fightful

Ricky Steamboat To Team With FTR At 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event

The Dragon has found a couple of partners. As Sports Illustrated reported, Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebustera, Caylen...
RALEIGH, NC
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy