Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE Raw On 10/3 Records Lowest Key Demo Rating Since July, Viewership Number Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/3. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 3 averaged 1.599 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.674 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating...
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan Inform WWE Employees Of Expanded Paid Holiday Scheduled
There are some more positive changes to WWE, specifically for their employees. Fightful Select has learned that on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H held an all-employee meeting that seemingly helped boost morale within the company, a concentrated effort from the trio. Employees were informed that their paid...
Sean Oliver Talks About Dealing With Carnies In Wrestling Interviews
Sean Oliver has experience dealing with carnies in this business. Throughout the entire history of the pro wrestling business, there has always been a bad apple or two grouped in with the rest of the performers and/or promoters that want to give the fans a good time. Even though that the business is in a better place today then it ever has been, there are still a few carnies out there who try to ruin the fun for the rest of us.
Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story
Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the July 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
Jessicka Speaks On Initial Fear When Changing From Havok, Happy To See Critics Embracing The Change
Jessicka talks about her transformation into a character that is a little closer to the person she is in everyday life. After Havok disappeared, Jessicka emerged in IMPACT Wrestling. While inhabiting the same vessel as Havok, Jessica is a much more fun-loving personality, much to the delight of Taya Valkyrie and the chagrin of Rosemary.
Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
News On Several Names That Have Changed Under New WWE Regime, And Ones That Haven't
Several WWE names have changed internally within WWE, and we've been asked to clarify some more. As seen, Matt Riddle and Austin Theory both got their full names back upon Triple H's regime taking over. We actually had heard that both were fine with proceeding with just one name, but we've got updates on some others.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/3): Best Friends, Lucha Brothers, And More In Action
The October 3 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/3) ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle and The Boys (c) vs. Primal...
Sammy Guevara: There's So Much Drama In Wrestling, It's Really Exhausting
Sammy Guevara is exhausted by the drama. Sammy Guevara was in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, losing to Cody Rhodes. Now, three years later, Sammy Guevara is scheduled to be in the featured match of the anniversary edition of Dynamite as he teams with Chris Jericho against Daniel Garcia and one of his heroes, Bryan Danielson. On the latest episode of his vlog, Guevara, who says he is nearing the end of a brief vacation, spoke about his wrestling journey coming full circle, promising to beat up his former idol.
Mickie James Wants To Deliver Some Of Her Greatest Work With Her 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James is on her "last rodeo", as she previously stated that she will retire if she loses again. During this run, the former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion wants to deliver some of her best work. James' next test will come at IMPACT Bound For Glory, where she will face...
Seth Rollins: I Don't Know If I Can Ever Be 'The Guy' In WWE While Living In The Roman Reigns Era
Seth Rollins opens up about battling imposter syndrome and facing the realization that he may never be the face of WWE while existing in the era of Roman Reigns. There are very few wrestlers to come through WWE in the last decade that have accomplished all that Seth Rollins has. Seth Rollins has won every conceivable major championship in WWE and has checked off every major milestone along the way including Royal Rumble victories and successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania.
Internet Champion Matt Cardona's Farts Get As Much Reach On An Airplane As His Posts On Social Media
Does the smell of Matt Cardona's farts stink up an entire airplane? woo woo woo, you know it!. Matt Cardona has been on the run of his career since departing WWE in 2020. At one point in time, he was holding over five championships simultaneously. Undoubtedly, Cardona is very proud of his accomplishments and some might argue that he is so arrogant that he thinks his shit doesn't stink. Well, that may be, but his wife, Chelsea Green, certainly thinks his farts do.
SmackDown Faction, Raw Announcer Set To Appear On 10/4 WWE NXT
It's Fight Night on a Tuesday. WWE announced during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw that The Brawling Brutes, the team of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland will be appearing on the October 4 episode of NXT. Ridge Holland and Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, have roots in NXT with Butch departing for the main roster shortly after the transition to NXT 2.0.
Kerry Morton Believes He Will Win MLW Gold In The Near Future
Kerry Morton plans on returning to MLW. The son of Ricky Morton has been making his own way in the wrestling world, competing for promotions such as MLW, GCW, and the NWA. Earlier this year, Kerry teamed up with his father at MLW SuperFight against Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
Ricky Steamboat To Team With FTR At 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event
The Dragon has found a couple of partners. As Sports Illustrated reported, Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebustera, Caylen...
Eric Bischoff Recalls Reuniting Muhammad Ali And Antonio Inoki One Year Before 'Collision In Korea'
Eric Bischoff played a key role in reacquainting two of combat sports' most iconic figures. After their infamous bout in 1976, Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki didn't speak for nearly twenty years. It wasn't until 1994 when Eric Bischoff arranged a meeting in a Denver hotel room that the two titans would reconnect.
