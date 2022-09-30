ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Kardashian-approved hair products are on sale — but not for long

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

When it comes to sales on Kardashian-approved haircare, this just might be the mane event.

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons — who counts Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian among his many superstar clients — frequently uses his own, under-$15 products for the famous family’s ‘dos.

And right now, during Ulta Beauty’s Fall Haul Event , you can copy their looks for even less with 30% off of Fitzsimons’ entire eponymous product line .

The sale, which ends October 1, also includes discounts on celebrity-founded brands, such as Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty and Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mils , in addition to the stylist’s celebrity-loved range.

But with the deals ending soon, there’s less than two days left to fuel your next good hair day with celebrity-loved haircare.

Below, shop star-approved products from the stylist behind everything from Khloé Kardashian’s bouncy curls to Megan Fox’s slicked-back VMAs look .

Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray ($10, originally $14)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6wfr_0iGy4apI00
Ulta

Turn up the volume with this blowdry spray, which plays a big role in Kourtney Kardashian’s haircare routine.

“My favorite hair product that I just recently used on a photo shoot was by Andrew Fitzsimons, and it was his volumizing spray,” she told Glamour last week, when asked what hair product she’s using the most. “We did big volume hair, and it was really good.”

buy now Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray ($10, originally $14)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MmPJ_0iGy4apI00
Ulta

For sleek, camera-ready hair, even stars need a little extra shine. Fitzsimons gave followers a glimpse at the primping process for Khloé Kardashian’s birthday in July, sharing a video of himself putting on the finishing touches with this lightweight, non-greasy formula.

buy now Andrew Fitzsimons Aprés Sexe Texture Spray ($10, originally $14)
Ulta

Want to create a tousled ‘do the same way celebrities do? Fitzsimons called this texturizing spray — which he’s used on stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Camila Cabello — “one of [his] favorite” products in a May 2022 Instagram post .

buy now Andrew Fitzsimons Hard Strong Hold Hairspray ($10, originally $14)
Ulta

This strong-hold hairspray also has quite the hold on celebrities; Fitzsimons regularly spritzes it on star’s strands — whether prepping Megan Fox for a movie premiere or locking in Kris Jenner’s locks during Milan Fashion Week.

buy now Andrew Fitzsimons Model Volume Wave Spray ($10, originally $14)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GV211_0iGy4apI00
Ulta

If Camila Cabello’s wavy Met Gala hair had you saying “ooh, la-la-la,” copy the look with the same spray Fitzsimons used on her red carpet-ready updo.

“After priming and prepping, I spritzed model volume wave spray throughout and then diffused her locks to help accentuate her natural waves,” he explained in an Instagram post breaking down the “Señorita” singer’s look in May.

buy now Andrew Fitzsimons Fantasy Curls Créme ($10, originally $14)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehbeC_0iGy4apI00
Ulta

Khloé Kardashian regularly makes waves with photos of her naturally wavy hair. Prior to launching his line, Fitzsimons’ captioned snaps of the star’s ‘dos with the hashtag “fantasy curls” — now the name of his curly hair product line.

If you’ve been fantasizing about copying her curls at home, give your hair a boost with this smoothing and conditioning cream.

buy now

