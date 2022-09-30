ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle wanted to be ‘queen bee’ of the royal family: expert

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Oh, honey.

Meghan Markle believed she was going to be the “queen bee” of the British royal family after marrying Prince Harry, a royal expert claims.

“I think there were culture clashes, there were personality clashes, but I think ultimately, Meghan did want to be queen bee,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV’s “The Royal Beat,” according to a Mirror article published Friday.

Nicholl explained that the Duchess of Sussex, who was accused of bullying staffers, expected the palace to take immediate action at her request, even allegedly sending out emails with orders late at night.

“She expected an immediacy that went with those dawn emails so that she’d hatch an idea, want it executed by the next day, and didn’t quite get that the palace worked at a different pace,” Nicholl claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwWkw_0iGy4ZtR00
A royal expert claims Meghan Markle was expecting to become the “queen bee” of the royal family.

The royal expert added that she didn’t think Markle’s early correspondence was “a huge issue” because the king would also send late-night emails.

“But my understanding from the people that I spoke to, many of whom did work for the Sussexes, was that Meghan in particular [would] want everything done now,” Nicholl explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wqBW_0iGy4ZtR00
Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpNv7_0iGy4ZtR00
Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020. TheImageDirect.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4isa_0iGy4ZtR00
Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WD3qh_0iGy4ZtR00
Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020. i-Images / Polaris

Nicholl’s queen bee claims come after recent buzzings about Markle thinking she would become the Queen Bey of the United Kingdom after joining the royal family.

“I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos,” a source told royal reporter Valentine Low in her book, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7CNh_0iGy4ZtR00
The Sussexes reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton amid family drama after Queen Elizabeth II died.

The source added, “Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough.”

Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, resigned from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, where they reside with their two kids: Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8zT2_0iGy4ZtR00
Markle claimed that a royal family member raised concerns over Archie’s skin color.

Following Megxit, the duo sat for a controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they dished on their experience with the royal family in March 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIwcJ_0iGy4ZtR00
Markle only spoke kindly of the Queen and even celebrated her birthday during her Platinum Jubilee festivities in June.

Among the accusations, Markle, who is biracial, claimed that a royal family member had concerns over Archie’s skin color. Markle also shared that “The Firm” did nothing to help her when she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The interview only heightened tensions in Harry’s relationships with his brother, Prince William, and their father, King Charles III. Despite signs that their royal rift was on the mend after Queen Elizabeth II’s death earlier this month, it seems peace has yet to be made.

Comments / 57

Houston.
3d ago

WE ALREADY knew that and she said it in the past...her intentions are wrong and that's why her father was begging her not to do it and she didn't like that...her actions and hate to the Royal Families and going on podcast, interviews and now Netflix and spotify pretty mych says WHY she hates the Royal Family...and the fact that she HATED Princess Kate is because she was NOT next in line to be the Queen...now, she's just mooching and being a Golddigger

Reply(11)
35
rokit
4d ago

So the article says “Markle is black” that’s it? I thought she was mixed race. Not that it makes a wit of difference but why is she black when it serves her or journalists purposes.

Reply(4)
23
Rump2024
3d ago

Her personality seems like she thinks it’s all about her. No sense of charity or helping others. She has to be the center of attention in the room. It’s not in her to keep low profile, know when to shut up, know when to speak. That’s not her.

Reply(1)
18
Related
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL . RELATED: Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait ...
WORLD
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The List

Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Queen Bee#Duchess Of Sussex#Elizabeth Ii#Uk#True Royalty Tv#Mirror
Daily Mail

Sussexes on the move? Meghan and Harry 'are eyeing homes in exclusive California private community Hope Ranch - and may already have bought one there - after deciding their $14m Montecito mansion "does not properly accommodate them"'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly hunting for a new home in a private California community because their existing $14million mansion 'does not properly accommodate them.'. Rumors swirling around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim the royal couple have outgrown their Montecito mansion and are eyeing properties in...
MONTECITO, CA
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy