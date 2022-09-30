Read full article on original website
11 Latin Music Couples Who Have Collaborated: Emilia & Duki, Camilo & Evaluna, More
After dating, getting married, and releasing music individually, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner dropped their first-ever collaboration “Por Primera Vez” in 2020, capturing the couple’s heartfelt journey to marriage and sharing many experiences together for the first time. The sweet music video documents the day they tied the knot on February 8 in Miami. Since, the lovebirds have released singles “Favorito,” “Machu Pichu,” and “Índigo.” Needless to say, they are each other’s go-to models in their music videos. But Camilo and Evaluna’s love story is not the only one that lives in a song. Argentine couple Emilia Mernes and Duki made their relationship...
Cardi B Compares Bad Bunny’s L.A. Stadium Concert to 2022 Super Bowl: ‘There’s More People Here’
Cardi B is very impressed with Bad Bunny‘s concert attendance numbers. On Saturday (Oct. 1), the reggaeton superstar performed at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles as part of his World’s Hottest Tour, which topped the Billboard Boxscore chart in August, grossing $91.1 million. During the show, Bad Bunny brought out Cardi for surprise performances of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and the pair’s chart-topping collaboration “I Like It.” The tracks peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. After the concert, Cardi took to social media to share her enthusiasm about Bad Bunny’s success in...
Fans Choose Ciara & Summer Walker’s ‘Better Thangs’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music
Ciara‘s new song featuring Summer Walker has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 30) on Billboard, choosing “Better Thangs” as their favorite new music release of the past week. Ciara and Walker’s R&B jam brought in more than 62% of the vote, beating out new music by Ed Sheeran, Kid Cudi, Paramore and more. Related First Stream: New Music From Kid Cudi, Paramore, Ed Sheeran and More 10/02/2022 Ciara and Walker’s delightful meeting for “Better Thangs” brings on the positive vibes: Ciara described it to Billboard as “a feel-good record” that she hopes “people hear and feel...
10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Baby Queen, Daniel Seavey, Honey Dijon & More
Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Baby Queen, Daniel Seavey, Honey Dijon with Channel Tres and Sadie Walker and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Baby Queen, “Lazy” Fresh off opening for Olivia Rodrigo in Europe, rising UK star Baby Queen channels her pop cheekiness toward a...
Taylor Swift Shares Another Track Title from ‘Midnights’: Watch
Taylor Swift keeps the balls rolling with another game of Midnights Mayhem With Me — and another song title from her forthcoming album. At the stroke of midnight, of course, Swift spun the bingo cage once more for her social media followers. On this occasion, ball three dropped, and TayTay released the corresponding Midnights track, “Anti-Hero.” It’s the sixth track title revealed so far from the forthcoming album, after “Maroon,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind.” With her Midnights album due to drop Oct. 21, the pop superstar has made use of her bingo balls game to keep Swifties engaged, entertained and...
