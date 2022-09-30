ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amal Clooney stuns in sequined gown with George at Albie Awards

By Margaret Abrams
Forget the glitterati, it was all about the literati last night.

George and Amal Clooney’s fashion tour of New York City continued with a stop at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s first-ever Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday night.

Amal, 44, channeld the flapper aesthetic in a gorgeous silver and gold Atelier Versace column gown. The human rights lawyer paired her gown with a strappy silver Aquazzura sandal. She continued the ‘20s vibes with a bold red lip and classic curls.

George, 61, looked extra debonair in his classic tuxedo. The chic couple hosted the awards, and plenty of their celebrity pals turned out in support of the good cause .

Clooney’s “Ticket to Paradise” co-star Julia Roberts attended as well as Casamigos tequila founder friend and business partner Rande Gerber with his wife Cindy Crawford. Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Drew Barrymore and more all also supported the cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msxau_0iGy4UTo00
The silver fox’s wife looked golden in a gorgeous column Versace gown.
Getty Images for Albie Awards

The Oscar-winner and his wife’s human rights organization works to “gather evidence of mass human rights abuses, provide free legal support to victims and work to ensure that perpetrators are held to account.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43i4D2_0iGy4UTo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNDdU_0iGy4UTo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nq3AH_0iGy4UTo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0gXF_0iGy4UTo00

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in equally smart ensembles, with the Lebanese-British barrister pairing her pleated zebra-striped miniskirt with a matching clutch and classic black turtleneck. Her “Ocean’s Eleven” actor husband didn’t go full tux for the occasion, but he did wear a dark suit.

The silver fox’s latest looks have been a departure from his newfound love of dad jeans.

