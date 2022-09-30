ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Popular Malibu beach under a bacteria advisory

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Malibu’s most popular beach is under an excessive bacteria advisory today. Officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are warning surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water at Surfrider Beach. A collection of water samples studied this week has shown the water at Surfrider exceeded state standards of bacteria levels.

The latest sample Thursday confirmed the water is unsafe for humans because it may cause illness. The LACODPH report singled out the area near lifeguard tower #3 in its warning. Signs should be visible to beachgoers warning of the unsafe conditions. On its website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov, other area beaches with high bacteria levels are listed such as Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey.

Check the website that will list when the water quality levels have returned to levels within State standards or call the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

The post Popular Malibu beach under a bacteria advisory appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
SEAL BEACH, CA
visitcamarillo.com

Ventura County Limousine

Ventura County Limousine serves the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County and surrounding regions throughout Southern California. We offer the largest selection of limousines and specialty vehicles in the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County, at the most competitive rates. We have over 27 years of experience in helping individuals plan and implement some of the most special memories in their lives. We specialize in weddings, Santa Ynez wine tours, Malibu wine tours, birthday celebrations, proms, convention transportation, corporate events, and many other occasions. Our experienced staff has the concierge touch in helping you plan for your limousine, party bus, or specialty transportation needs in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Malibu, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
Local
California Government
City
Del Rey, CA
The Malibu Times

LA Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Surfrider Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters: Beach areas warnings: Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach Near Malibu Tower 3 Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica These warnings have been issued due to […] The post LA Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Surfrider Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove

This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Bacteria#Beaches#Publichealth#Travel Destinations#Surfrider#State
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times September 29, News Article Corrected

From the Publisher: Last Thursday, Sept. 29, we printed and published an erroneous error in the article “Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate,” where the incumbent and the challenger names were transposed.  The corrected version is now updated below and online and states: Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate Incumbent Alex Villanueva faces his challenger Robert Luna  […] The post The Malibu Times September 29, News Article Corrected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue sponsors its first 5K/10K run

For 45 years, the men and women volunteers of the Malibu Search and Rescue team have been helping to keep residents and visitors safe in Malibu’s rugged backyard. Now the team that averages 150 rescues a year is staging its first-ever family fun run, 5K, and 10K trail run. The event on Oct. 29 will […] The post Malibu Search and Rescue sponsors its first 5K/10K run appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Secret LA

L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
921
Followers
820
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy