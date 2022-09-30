Popular Malibu beach under a bacteria advisory

Malibu’s most popular beach is under an excessive bacteria advisory today. Officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are warning surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water at Surfrider Beach. A collection of water samples studied this week has shown the water at Surfrider exceeded state standards of bacteria levels.

The latest sample Thursday confirmed the water is unsafe for humans because it may cause illness. The LACODPH report singled out the area near lifeguard tower #3 in its warning. Signs should be visible to beachgoers warning of the unsafe conditions. On its website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov, other area beaches with high bacteria levels are listed such as Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey.

Check the website that will list when the water quality levels have returned to levels within State standards or call the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

