ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Full coverage of Hurricane Ian, Betty White’s belongings up for auction, and more top news from the past week

By Christie D'Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to absorb. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
NFL
The Associated Press

Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In response, Twitter said it intends to close...
BUSINESS
Kearney Hub

Candidates turn to TikTok 'for better or worse'

Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters — the very...
GEORGIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Gavin Newsom impressing Dems with blasts at GOP

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s public slugfests with the governors of Texas and Florida over immigration and abortion is generating national attention. But perhaps even more importantly — assuming he has further aspirations — his more aggressive demeanor is endearing him to influential Democratic insiders. “I’m glad he’s speaking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Kearney Hub

Feds warn of efforts to sway US voters

WASHINGTON — Federal officials warned that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing's interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The Associated Press, says China is probably seeking to...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy