Macon-Bibb Commissioner proposing increase in fine for dumping of yard waste and debris
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A proposal, if approved by county leaders, would increase the fine for dumping debris and yard waste illegally by $200. Bibb County Commissioner Bill Howell will introduce the proposal at Tuesday's Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting. The fine targets those who dump debris and yard waste in the streets and drainage systems.
Bibb Co. Commission to select company for Cotton Avenue Plaza Project
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders are prepared to move forward with their proposed Cotton Avenue Plaza Project. The project would renovate the corner of Cotton Avenue and Second Street into a pedestrian plaza and follows the relocation of the Confederate Men of Bibb County statue. In documents...
13-year-old Middle Georgian lands big record deal
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- At just 13 years old Middle Georgia native Avery Brown is signing a record deal with 2x Grammy award winner and multi-platinum producer Drumma Boy of Drum Squad Production. Saturday friends and family celebrated this momentous achievement with a proclamation, but Brown says he is just getting started.
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
"Short period of time:" Interim police chief appointed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- At a Monday night city council meeting the City of Warner Robins appointed an interim police chief. Captain Wayne Fisher will serve as the temporary leader of the Warner Robins Police Department while city leaders search for a permanent fixture. The appointment comes after Chief John...
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
Deputies: Bibb County woman dead, Monroe County woman hurt after wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2015 Bibb County murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County murder conviction has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. Curtis Jackson was found guilty of malice murder in September 2018 in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Vernard Mays. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial court denied a 2019 motion for a new trial. Following that hearing, Jackson appealed, claiming the trial court failed to tell the jury that they must find corroboration for an accomplice's testimony and that they failed to excuse a juror for cause.
Locals are holding the MWA accountable for work not being done
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "I can't really speak for the whole neighborhood but I am going to speak for me. Again, I've been out here since 1977 I want to know what happened with the money," said Lake Arrowhead resident Everett Slay. Everett slay says he's looking for answers to...
DNR searching for possible drowning victim in Centerville pond
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews are searching for a possible drowning victim in Centerville. According to officials with the Department of Natural Resources, it happened at a pond in the Willow Glen area of Centerville. The DNR says two men were on a boat when it turned over. One...
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
Report: Wife says husband got physical after day of arguing, admits to shooting him
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - We're learning more about what led up to a fatal shooting Sunday in Macon. In documents obtained by WGXA News, the wife of a man shot and killed at a house on Zebulon Road says she shot him "one or two times." According to the...
Deputies: Woman in critical condition after walking in front of truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Macon Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a 21-year-old woman was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard when she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck. Investigators say she is listed in critical condition.
Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
Supreme Court upholds death sentence in 2005 Baldwin County double-murder
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty of killing his wife and teenage stepdaughter in 2005 in Baldwin County. Brian Duane Brookins was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated stalking, cruelty to children in the third degree, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following the 2005 murders. The jury recommended the death penalty for the killings of Sandra Suzanne Brookins, his wife, and 15-year-old Samantha Rae Giles, his stepdaughter.
Police: Man dead, another in jail after fatal shooting in Byron
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead in Peach County while the man cops say shot him is in jail. In a media release, the Byron Police Department says their officers were called to Shady Bank Lane in Byron on Friday. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Claude Deaton outside. Officers say Deaton had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market
Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug. 10 when the market...
