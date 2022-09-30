Barboursville Vineyards & The First Lady of Virginia Collaborate in Celebration of Virginia Wine. Barboursville Vineyards announces a special limited release of Cornus Virginicus, a wine crafted in collaboration with the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne S. Youngkin, to celebrate Virginia agriculture. As part of the initiative, a donation is being made to both the Virginia FFA and Virginia 4-H state foundations.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO