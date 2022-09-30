ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stone

The Red Hot Chili Peppers x Noah Re-Visits the Band’s Iconic Eighties Style

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a new clothing line — but it’s not your typical merch collection. New York streetwear label Noah has just unveiled a collaborative collection celebrating the legendary band’s music and style. The collection focuses exclusively on RHCP’s early days — spanning from The Red Hot Chili Peppers to Mother’s Milk — with Noah drawing patterns and graphics from these albums, as well as the band members’ pioneering California surf-skate style of the Eighties. Nods to the band include “True Men Don’t Kill Coyotes” text on one T-shirt, the Mother’s Milk album cover on another,...
APPAREL
Q 105.7

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
MUSIC
The Independent

Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this

On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman on Mental Health, Mutton Chops and New Memoir None of This Rocks

Following the release of his memoir 'None of This Rocks,' the guitarist opens up about mental health and mutton chops Joe Trohman's new memoir is everything a rockstar book shouldn't be. After all, he's not entirely sure if they exist anymore, anyways. "Rockstar is an energy drink, I hate the term," Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist tells PEOPLE during a video call. "I don't even think there are rockstars anymore. I feel like that's an outdated character. So I've never been comfortable with all of it. Even...
MENTAL HEALTH
Loudwire

44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’

No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
MUSIC

