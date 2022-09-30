Read full article on original website
The Red Hot Chili Peppers x Noah Re-Visits the Band’s Iconic Eighties Style
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a new clothing line — but it’s not your typical merch collection. New York streetwear label Noah has just unveiled a collaborative collection celebrating the legendary band’s music and style. The collection focuses exclusively on RHCP’s early days — spanning from The Red Hot Chili Peppers to Mother’s Milk — with Noah drawing patterns and graphics from these albums, as well as the band members’ pioneering California surf-skate style of the Eighties. Nods to the band include “True Men Don’t Kill Coyotes” text on one T-shirt, the Mother’s Milk album cover on another,...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
Jimmy Page Once Said His Drug Use Never Got Out of Hand, but 1 Led Zeppelin Album Paints Another Picture
Part of Led Zeppelin's rock 'n' roll lifestyle included Jimmy Page’s drug use, which he never felt got out of hand though it nearly fractured the band.
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
Dave Grohl’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Album Shaped How He Plays Drums
Dave Grohl's favorite Led Zeppelin album includes a powerhouse John Bonham performance that molded his drumming approach.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More
Hello! And welcome to the newest installment of New Song Saturday in which we share with you our favorite songs and music video releases from the week. In this week’s offering, we have new tracks from standouts like guitar master Ayron Jones, smooth singer Charlie Puth, ravaging rock band Arctic Monkeys and more.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said 1 Beatles Song Convinced Him ‘Anything Was Possible’
Oasis' Noel Gallagher said one of The Beatles' songs made him think anything was possible whereas Nirvana songs reminded him of the horrors of life.
Eddie Vedder Cameo, Never-Before-Seen Footage in New Joe Strummer Video “Fantastic”
“People can change anything they want to, and that means everything in the world,” plays a recording of Joe Strummer’s voice. “People are running about following their little tracks—I’m one of them—but we’ve all got to stop, just following our own little mouse trail. People can do anything. This is something that I’m beginning to learn.”
Listen to The Beatles Work Out “Tomorrow Never Knows” on the First ‘Revolver’ Take
The entirety of The Beatles’ 1966 album, Revolver, revolutionized modern recording techniques and ushered in a new sound—one that was deeply experimental and lushly psychedelic. Both of these were accomplished on the very first day of the recording sessions with “Tomorrow Never Knows.”. Now that the album...
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Music Catalogs for $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have agreed to sell their publishing copyrights and “a mix of recorded music-income streams” to Concord Music Group for a deal reportedly valued at more than $300 million. The deal includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well...
Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this
On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman on Mental Health, Mutton Chops and New Memoir None of This Rocks
Following the release of his memoir 'None of This Rocks,' the guitarist opens up about mental health and mutton chops Joe Trohman's new memoir is everything a rockstar book shouldn't be. After all, he's not entirely sure if they exist anymore, anyways. "Rockstar is an energy drink, I hate the term," Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist tells PEOPLE during a video call. "I don't even think there are rockstars anymore. I feel like that's an outdated character. So I've never been comfortable with all of it. Even...
44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’
No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
