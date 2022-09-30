Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Executive Moves: BML, Princeton-Blairstown Center and more
Executive Moves is an occasional feature on ROI-NJ.com describing some of the important personnel changes in the New Jersey business community. Reports are based on news releases, edited for content, clarity and style. Joan Bosisio, BML Public Relations + Digital. BML Public Relations + Digital, a national, award-winning public relations...
roi-nj.com
CSIT makes additional $1M available to small businesses involved in innovation research and transfer technology
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology is making an additional $1 million of grant funding available to New Jersey-based companies currently involved with — or applying to — the federal Small Business Innovation Research and/or Small Business Technology Transfer. The application portal for the grants...
roi-nj.com
BPU launches state Energy Manager Training Program
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has launched its Energy Manager Training Program for state employees — an eight-month program intended to help leaders at the state’s 12 agencies manage their energy use and costs while developing an energy plan that works in conjunction with the BPU Division of State Energy Services.
roi-nj.com
Changing the energy narrative: Murphy says environmental, economic benefits are not mutually exclusive
As he stood before a group of more than 600 on Monday at the New Jersey Clean Energy Conference in Atlantic City, Gov. Phil Murphy rattled off a list of state agencies involved in the state’s clean energy efforts. The Board of Public Utilities, the Department of Environmental Protection,...
roi-nj.com
Why N.J. wants (big) share, but not all of the booming offshore wind industry
Tim Sullivan, the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority — one of the key agencies involved in helping to build the offshore wind industry in the state — has a pretty good analogy for the excitement around the sector. “It’s like the gold rush,” he said....
roi-nj.com
Signature Acquisitions installs over 200,000 sq. ft. of solar panels across Class A office portfolio
Cranford-based Signature Acquisitions on Tuesday said it completed the installation of a 3.75-megawatt solar energy system covering 207,469 square feet of roof space across 16 buildings throughout its expansive portfolio of Class A office buildings in New Jersey. Signature, one of the region’s most active and prestigious owner/managers of Class...
roi-nj.com
Don’t forget Puerto Rico: United sends huge shipment of water
While the 24-hour news cycle has turned its attention to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, Puerto Rico still is suffering from the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which hit the island Sept. 22. Last weekend, United Airlines partnered with Molson Coors to donate and ship nearly 15,000 cans...
roi-nj.com
Avison Young arranges 106,880 sq. ft. of leasing activity on behalf of Shelbourne in Piscataway and Bloomfield
Avison Young on Monday said it arranged more than 106,880 square feet in new and renewed office, industrial/flex and life sciences leases across private real estate holding company Shelbourne Global’s 631,784-square-foot commercial portfolio in Piscataway and Bloomfield. As demand surges, Shelbourne’s approach to prioritize the needs of its tenants...
roi-nj.com
The 25th NJPAC Gala: Saluting an institution and Ray Chambers
It’s logical to describe the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s annual Spotlight Gala with a look at its acts — a mixture of past, present and future performers (all with strong New Jersey ties) who illustrate the importance of the state’s premier cultural institution. Any time you close a show with George Clinton, the Godfather of Funk, well … you had to be there.
roi-nj.com
Fuel Merchants to Murphy: Follow Maine’s bipartisan lead on energy choice
The Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey has long been opposed to Gov. Phil Murphy’s plans to increase the use of electricity in residences and buildings — saying the idea would be cost-prohibitive and needs further study. On Monday, the group said New Jersey should follow the lead...
roi-nj.com
NJ Transit to introduce 1st battery electric bus into service
New Jersey Transit has made strides in its goal of transitioning to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. NJ Transit CEO & President Kevin Corbett will be joined Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, along with local, county and state officials and other stakeholders to introduce the agency’s first battery electric bus, which will soon be entering revenue service.
