Economy

roi-nj.com

Executive Moves: BML, Princeton-Blairstown Center and more

Executive Moves is an occasional feature on ROI-NJ.com describing some of the important personnel changes in the New Jersey business community. Reports are based on news releases, edited for content, clarity and style. Joan Bosisio, BML Public Relations + Digital. BML Public Relations + Digital, a national, award-winning public relations...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

BPU launches state Energy Manager Training Program

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has launched its Energy Manager Training Program for state employees — an eight-month program intended to help leaders at the state’s 12 agencies manage their energy use and costs while developing an energy plan that works in conjunction with the BPU Division of State Energy Services.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Signature Acquisitions installs over 200,000 sq. ft. of solar panels across Class A office portfolio

Cranford-based Signature Acquisitions on Tuesday said it completed the installation of a 3.75-megawatt solar energy system covering 207,469 square feet of roof space across 16 buildings throughout its expansive portfolio of Class A office buildings in New Jersey. Signature, one of the region’s most active and prestigious owner/managers of Class...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
roi-nj.com

Don’t forget Puerto Rico: United sends huge shipment of water

While the 24-hour news cycle has turned its attention to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, Puerto Rico still is suffering from the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which hit the island Sept. 22. Last weekend, United Airlines partnered with Molson Coors to donate and ship nearly 15,000 cans...
FLORIDA STATE
roi-nj.com

Avison Young arranges 106,880 sq. ft. of leasing activity on behalf of Shelbourne in Piscataway and Bloomfield

Avison Young on Monday said it arranged more than 106,880 square feet in new and renewed office, industrial/flex and life sciences leases across private real estate holding company Shelbourne Global’s 631,784-square-foot commercial portfolio in Piscataway and Bloomfield. As demand surges, Shelbourne’s approach to prioritize the needs of its tenants...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

The 25th NJPAC Gala: Saluting an institution and Ray Chambers

It’s logical to describe the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s annual Spotlight Gala with a look at its acts — a mixture of past, present and future performers (all with strong New Jersey ties) who illustrate the importance of the state’s premier cultural institution. Any time you close a show with George Clinton, the Godfather of Funk, well … you had to be there.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

NJ Transit to introduce 1st battery electric bus into service

New Jersey Transit has made strides in its goal of transitioning to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. NJ Transit CEO & President Kevin Corbett will be joined Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, along with local, county and state officials and other stakeholders to introduce the agency’s first battery electric bus, which will soon be entering revenue service.
CAMDEN, NJ

