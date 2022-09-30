In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mammovan will be making several northern Nevada stops throughout October. Mammography screenings are primarily for women 40 and older, however, screenings are provided to those younger than 40 that have a referral from a provider. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. They also offer a sliding fee scale for those who don't have insurance.

RENO, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO