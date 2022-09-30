ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
Gardnerville, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
Douglas County, NV
Douglas County, NV
Gardnerville, NV
Crime & Safety
mynews4.com

Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested for hitting woman during illegal sideshow in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman during an illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend. Just after midnight on Oct. 2, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of South McCarran Blvd. and Lakeside Drive on the report of a woman who'd been hit by a reckless driver.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Police searching for elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Carol Lynne Lara was last seen at the Silver Legacy Casino in downtown Reno at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. She's...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Mammonvan making several stops throughout northern Nevada in October

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mammovan will be making several northern Nevada stops throughout October. Mammography screenings are primarily for women 40 and older, however, screenings are provided to those younger than 40 that have a referral from a provider. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. They also offer a sliding fee scale for those who don't have insurance.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Northbound lanes of Kietzke closed after crash involving pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound Kietzke Ln. at the Grove St. intersection is closed after a car crashed into a pedestrian Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian around 3:52 p.m. Northbound Kietzke Ln. will be closed until officials clear...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire on McCarran Blvd

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks Sunday night. Sparks Fire is investigating a fire that occurred in the area of 960 S. McCarran Blvd on Oct. 3. Authorities say it was a small brush fire, car fire and RV camper...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Reno residents concerned about water use in proposed housing development

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new housing proposal in southwest Reno has residents concerned -- not about the actual development, but about resources the homeowners will use. Thomas Creek Development LLC purchased the 72.8 acres at 8900 Lakeside, just south of Windy Hill in southwest...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed

Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV

