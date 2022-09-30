ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
WELLFORD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Mass#The N C State Crime Lab
FOX Carolina

Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight. Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Deputies described Allen as 5...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say

A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
993thex.com

Two Arrested On Weapon And Drug Charges, After Police Locate Stolen Vehicle

Locating a stolen vehicle leads Johnson City Police to arrest two east Tennessee residents on several felony charges including firearms and drug offenses. Joshua A White of Elizabethton and Kristen D. Davis of Johnson City are jailed after police located a stolen vehicle at 118 Guy Street in Johnson City. The two were found in a shed on the property and taken into custody. White is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges. Davis is being held on possession of meth and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.
counton2.com

Man gets 25 years for deadly Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County. 26-year-old Tyler Bright pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy