Locating a stolen vehicle leads Johnson City Police to arrest two east Tennessee residents on several felony charges including firearms and drug offenses. Joshua A White of Elizabethton and Kristen D. Davis of Johnson City are jailed after police located a stolen vehicle at 118 Guy Street in Johnson City. The two were found in a shed on the property and taken into custody. White is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges. Davis is being held on possession of meth and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.

4 DAYS AGO