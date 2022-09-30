Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
FOX Carolina
Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
Armed man spotted near Gaffney school arrested, police say
Police arrested a man they said was spotted near a Gaffney middle school Monday afternoon with a gun.
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after ‘man with a gun’ call puts Upstate school on lockdown
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a call prompted a school lockdown on Monday. Around 2:50 p.m. police said a witness described seeing a man with a long rifle or shotgun go into the woods near Ewing Middle School on East Jr. High Road.
Man seen with gun prompts lockdown of Upstate school
A suspect is in custody after a report of a suspicious person prompted the lockdown of an Upstate school. The incident happened just before 3 PM Monday afternoon in Cherokee County.
my40.tv
One year later, police urge anyone with info on deadly hit-and-run to come forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A year after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Asheville, police are continuing to urge anyone who might have any information on the incident to come forward. Authorities say 46-year-old Joe Marsh was struck on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and...
North Carolina deputies shoot and kill suspect holding family member hostage: Sheriff
A man was shot and killed by deputies while holding a family member hostage early Saturday morning at a Catawba County home, the sheriff's office said.
my40.tv
Second person dies following two-vehicle crash on Patton Avenue, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has died from their injuries following a crash involving two vehicles in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says Robert Gantt, 87, who had been operating a 2000 Saturn when it crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic on Patton Avenue on Sept. 30, has died.
Deputies in Catawba County fatally shoot man holding person hostage
Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
counton2.com
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight. Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Deputies described Allen as 5...
Raleigh News & Observer
90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say
A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate died early Monday morning at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
993thex.com
Two Arrested On Weapon And Drug Charges, After Police Locate Stolen Vehicle
Locating a stolen vehicle leads Johnson City Police to arrest two east Tennessee residents on several felony charges including firearms and drug offenses. Joshua A White of Elizabethton and Kristen D. Davis of Johnson City are jailed after police located a stolen vehicle at 118 Guy Street in Johnson City. The two were found in a shed on the property and taken into custody. White is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges. Davis is being held on possession of meth and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.
Police investigating after body found in home that caught fire in Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The King Mountain Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found in a home that caught fire. Police said they responded to the home on Ansler Street after receiving reports about a fire. At the scene, investigators said there were...
Family members speak out about loved one killed in target practice shooting
One group is going to county and city council meetings to try and keep recreational shooting away from residential areas.
Family seeks answers after man is shot, killed after encounter with Greenville Co. deputies
The family of a Greenville man who was shot and killed after an encounter with deputies last week is calling for more information in his death.
counton2.com
Man gets 25 years for deadly Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County. 26-year-old Tyler Bright pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
