floridapolitics.com
Linda Chaney hosts Ian relief drive across Pinellas beaches through Wednesday
Supplies will be delivered to Southwest Florida on Thursday. Rep. Linda Chaney is hosting a supply drive for survivors of Hurricane Ian after the storm ravaged parts of Southwest Florida late last week. Chaney and her campaign team worked with local municipalities and businesses to put the drive together and...
floridapolitics.com
More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian
But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
floridapolitics.com
Historic Fort Myers Beach school on Hurricane Ian’s casualty list
Eleven of Lee County's 81 schools are facing either significant repair or rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian might have wiped out a part of Fort Myers Beach history going back 75 years. Fort Myers Beach Elementary School has stood at 2751 Oak Street since 1947 — with enough history...
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
floridapolitics.com
Brian Scott announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive to aid Hurricane Ian survivors
Scott, president of Escot Bus Lines, is collecting donations at Escot’s office. Pinellas County Commission candidate Brian Scott has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The supply drive will provide needed aid and resources to individuals displaced by...
Ron DeSantis Calls on Lee County Electric Cooperative to Accept Aid to Expedite Power Restoration
On Saturday, after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on current efforts to restore power in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island.
floridapolitics.com
After Ian: SW Florida struggles to pick up the pieces
The Gulf of Mexico swallowed driftwood, stray shoes, split skim boards and the last vestige of Crystal Edge’s mother’s memory in the days following Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The 28-year-old sailboat — a family heirloom — remained trapped below piled debris at a marina under the Fort Myers...
Mysuncoast.com
Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration
North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Bay Times, La Gaceta back All for Transportation
Both papers tout a balanced approach to transportation funding. The Tampa Bay Times and La Gaceta have endorsed the All for Transportation referendum appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot in Hillsborough County. Both papers note the growing need for transportation improvements in Hillsborough County and tout the All for Transportation...
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian
People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis directs FDOT to expedite restoration for access roads to Pine Island
FDOT will begin mobilizing equipment, materials and crews starting Sunday, and expect access to Pine Island to be restored by next Saturday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Transportation to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the roadways that access Pine Island. FDOT will begin...
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch extends state of emergency for St. Pete
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane’s path, the tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall resulted in heaps of debris and lingering power outages. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has extended the city’s state of emergency for another week after Hurricane Ian left heaps of debris and lingering power outages across the area.
floridapolitics.com
U.S. Small Business Administration opens recovery center in Tampa
The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance to businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday it will open a Business Recovery Center in Tampa, with operations starting at 9 a.m. at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center. The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance...
DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port and Arcadia
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in North Port and Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
