Collier County, FL

floridapolitics.com

More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian

But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Brian Scott announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive to aid Hurricane Ian survivors

Scott, president of Escot Bus Lines, is collecting donations at Escot’s office. Pinellas County Commission candidate Brian Scott has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The supply drive will provide needed aid and resources to individuals displaced by...
LARGO, FL
floridapolitics.com

After Ian: SW Florida struggles to pick up the pieces

The Gulf of Mexico swallowed driftwood, stray shoes, split skim boards and the last vestige of Crystal Edge’s mother’s memory in the days following Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The 28-year-old sailboat — a family heirloom — remained trapped below piled debris at a marina under the Fort Myers...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.
NORTH PORT, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Bay Times, La Gaceta back All for Transportation

Both papers tout a balanced approach to transportation funding. The Tampa Bay Times and La Gaceta have endorsed the All for Transportation referendum appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot in Hillsborough County. Both papers note the growing need for transportation improvements in Hillsborough County and tout the All for Transportation...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
#Hurricanes#Infrastructure#Emergency Management#Charlotte#Coral#Florida Power Light#Fpl#Lcec#Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ken Welch extends state of emergency for St. Pete

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane’s path, the tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall resulted in heaps of debris and lingering power outages. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has extended the city’s state of emergency for another week after Hurricane Ian left heaps of debris and lingering power outages across the area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

U.S. Small Business Administration opens recovery center in Tampa

The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance to businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday it will open a Business Recovery Center in Tampa, with operations starting at 9 a.m. at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center. The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LEE COUNTY, FL

