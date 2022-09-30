The Hornets suffered a tough loss to the Boston Celtics in their first preseason game as they lost 134-93. The Boston Celtics were the Eastern Conference Champions this past season and they didn't seem to miss a step. The Hornets jumped out of the gate looking really fluid as they were playing phenomenal defense and the offense was flowing well. However, that didn't last long as the Celtics jumped out to a big lead and didn't look back.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO