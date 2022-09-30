Read full article on original website
Matisse Thybulle’s Sixers Teammate Demands More Threes
For the last few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers’ 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle has established himself as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Despite starting in just 72 of the 196 career games he’s appeared in a while averaging fewer than 26 minutes through three seasons, Thybulle has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022.
Best Steph Curry Highlights From Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. Sweeping their two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors will leave Japan feeling pretty good about the way things went. While there is never too much that can be taken away from pre-season games, it always feels good to win, and there were serval positive takeaways for Golden State.
Preseason Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
Today marks the beginning of a new season, or preseason, I should say. The Pistons will begin their preseason against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Oddly enough, this game will be on TNT, so perhaps it is a big deal. Nevertheless, here are a few things to look for in this game.
Three Takeaways From the Hornets’ Preseason Loss to the Boston Celtics
The Hornets suffered a tough loss to the Boston Celtics in their first preseason game as they lost 134-93. The Boston Celtics were the Eastern Conference Champions this past season and they didn't seem to miss a step. The Hornets jumped out of the gate looking really fluid as they were playing phenomenal defense and the offense was flowing well. However, that didn't last long as the Celtics jumped out to a big lead and didn't look back.
General Manager Poll Poll Picks Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra As Top Coach In NBA
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has long been considered among the league's best at his position. On Tuesday, he was recognized for it. A poll of NBA general managers by NBA.com chose Spoelstra as the league's best coach. He received 52 percent of the votes. He was also the choice last season.
Joel Embiid, James Harden Among Sixers Out of Nets Matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin their preseason on Monday night with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Although the game won’t count for anything, the Sixers will get a good look into how their division rival will play during the regular season. As the Nets have a new-look star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn wants to get a good look at how their new stars will look in a game setting.
Giants Loss is Eagles Gain with James Bradberry Making Big Impact on Defense
PHILADELPHIA – There was the perception that James Bradberry didn’t play well last year with the New York Giants, mainly because his Pro Football Focus grade was low. Bradberry, though, had four interceptions on the season, and four interceptions are, well, four interceptions. The Eagles would take that.
NFL Week 5 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers are less confident in NFL home teams in Week 5 than in previous weeks with SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest featuring a card listing only six home teams as the betting favorite among the 10-game slate. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the...
