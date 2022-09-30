ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendorfoe?
4d ago

No Justice served would be an eye for an eye. If he took someone's life then he should forfeit his life. That's the way REAL justice is served.

Reply
3
golaurens.com

Cagle booked at Johnson Detention Center on murder charge

William Loyd Todd Cagle was booked into the Johnson Detention Center on Saturday after being arrested in Colorado on Sept. 21 on murder charges stemming from the death of his girlfriend Terry Ann Chermak. Cagle was charged with Murder and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Search continues for South Carolina inmate who escaped

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for an escaped inmate in South Carolina. Authorities said David Paul Strickland, 44, of Union escaped the Union County Detention Center. Deputies said they got a call about Strickland escaping about 10 p.m. Friday. They say he is in jail on multiple...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new firearm detection K9

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new firearm detection K-9 deputy to their team. Laurens School District 55 partnered to the Sheriff’s Office to bring in K-9 Able in an effort to further protect students and schools. Deputy Heithold underwent training...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies say Anderson County man stole from employer

Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally. Furman University says an investigation is underway after photos – allegedly of a professor– have surfaced from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. Family of man killed in shootout with deputies calls for transparency.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate inside the Spartanburg County Detention Facility passed away on Monday morning. The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the detention center on Monday morning after the inmate, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane, was pronounced...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

Man gets 25 years for deadly Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County. 26-year-old Tyler Bright pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
WELLFORD, SC
WJCL

South Carolina man convicted of murder in traffic stop dragging death of deputy

The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy has been found guilty. Ray Kelly was accused of dragging Sgt. Conley Jumper, of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, with his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in October 2020. Kelly was found guilty of murder and was sentenced...
counton2.com

Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

