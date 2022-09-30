Full-time Dispatcher. Responsible for coordinating communications between patrol officers, police supervisors, the public and other emergency service agencies through the operation of the Police Department's office and communication equipment systems. You must be a minimum of 21 years of age at the time of application, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and posses a valid Ohio driver's license. 2-5 years of prior work experience in public safety dispatching/law enforcement or a closely related field preferred. Probationary rate of pay is $20.90 and comprehensive benefits package includes healthcare, prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, group life insurance and paid time off benefits that include vacation, holiday and sick leave. To apply, complete a City of Bay Village Civil Service Application and return it electronically to Jennifer Demaline, Human Resources Director or in person at Bay Village City Hall located at 350 Dover Center Road.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO