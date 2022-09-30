Missouri’s TerraVox Vineyards Ground Zero for Resurrecting Native Grape Varieties. TerraVox Vineyards is in the midst of celebrating its tenth harvest of the most unique vineyard anywhere in America. The Cloeta, Hidalgo, Albania, Stark’s Star, Delicatessen, and numerous other grapes TerraVox is currently picking are all indigenous to the United States and are the foundation of the winery’s unique appeal. TerraVox founder Jerry Eisterhold believes the wines made from the 2022 vintage will help achieve his goal of convincing consumers and the wine trade alike that American wine grapes provide all the right answers to critical questions.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO