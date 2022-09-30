Read full article on original website
Afternoon Brief, October 4th
Advocates for farmworker rights in the North Coast are cheering a newly inked compromise in Sacramento that could make it easier for vineyard and other California agricultural workers to unionize…. TODAY’S NEWS. The 16th annual DTC Wine Symposium will include thought-provoking, timely keynote topics including the rise of podcasting,...
America’s Most Unique Vineyard Celebrates 10th Harvest of Indigenous Grape Varieties
Missouri’s TerraVox Vineyards Ground Zero for Resurrecting Native Grape Varieties. TerraVox Vineyards is in the midst of celebrating its tenth harvest of the most unique vineyard anywhere in America. The Cloeta, Hidalgo, Albania, Stark’s Star, Delicatessen, and numerous other grapes TerraVox is currently picking are all indigenous to the United States and are the foundation of the winery’s unique appeal. TerraVox founder Jerry Eisterhold believes the wines made from the 2022 vintage will help achieve his goal of convincing consumers and the wine trade alike that American wine grapes provide all the right answers to critical questions.
Cornus Virginicus: Special Wine Release Pays Tribute to Virginia Wine Industry
Barboursville Vineyards & The First Lady of Virginia Collaborate in Celebration of Virginia Wine. Barboursville Vineyards announces a special limited release of Cornus Virginicus, a wine crafted in collaboration with the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne S. Youngkin, to celebrate Virginia agriculture. As part of the initiative, a donation is being made to both the Virginia FFA and Virginia 4-H state foundations.
