President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belcarra, a Gated, New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just west of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Belcarra is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005472/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
businesspress.vegas
DEAL WATCH: Henderson office buildings sell for $114.5M
CBRE has arranged the sale of Green Valley Corporate Center, a six-building office portfolio totaling 347,015 square feet in Henderson. Kingsbarn Realty Capital purchased the properties from JMA Ventures, LLC and Blue Vista Capital Management LLC for $114.5 million. CBRE’s Tyler Ecklund, James Griffis, Brad Peterson, Darren Lemmon and Justin...
Crews to top off tower at Durango Casino, Resort
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion. Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7. Work […]
Las Vegas locals feel effects of higher gas prices
It's a new month, and while some may be thinking of holiday travel the increase at the gas pump is making it hard for many to just get to and from work every day.
Koibito Poke Las Vegas Schedules Grand Opening
Koibito Poke offers a customizable build-your-own bowl experience
vegas24seven.com
Palms Casino Resort Welcomes Fall with Seasonal Specials, Free Offers, and More
Palms Casino Resort Welcomes Fall with Seasonal Specials, Free Offers, and More. Free Shuttle to Allegiant Stadium, First Day Perks for Club Serrano Members, Room Package, and More Make Palms the Perfect Place for Fall. Fall is in the air and there’s a bounty of special offers and promotions waiting...
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
nevadabusiness.com
LVVWD Deploys Technology
A major part of any business’s bottom line in Southern Nevada is saving water. Not only is it critical to reduce water use to minimize expenses, but conservation is vital to the community at large as a shortage on the Colorado River will reduce the amount of water we can draw from Lake Mead—the source of 90 percent of our supply—by 8.1 billion gallons beginning in January 2023.
news3lv.com
More locals living paycheck to paycheck due to inflation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly published reports show a growing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of inflation, while wage growth fails to keep pace. “I think that we're seeing people being squeezed at both ends right there,” says economist Mike PeQueen with Hightower Las Vegas. ”People are not making as much money as they need to, to keep up with basics. So if you don't make enough money to keep up with the basics, you have to cut the extras, and there aren't that many extras to cut. So these are very difficult conversations to have. And we're going to see that here in the next three months. Probably as we see holiday spending.”
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
Red Rock development with 429 houses on zoning meeting agenda
A proposal to build 429 homes in Red Rock Canyon is on the agenda when the Clark County Zoning Commission meets on Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas entertainment community pays tribute to legendary artist Franco Dragone
It’s almost impossible to gauge the impact Franco Dragone has had in Las Vegas, helping guide the look and feel of so many entertainment productions, which millions of fans have enjoyed for decades. Following his death on Sept. 30, tributes have been pouring in from every sector of the entertainment and hospitality industry.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Soru Ramen Bringing Ramen, Sushi, and Boba Tea to Third Location
Soru is expanding with a new restaurant in southwest Las Vegas
LIST: Las Vegas Halloween Happenings in 2022
Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you're not too frightened.
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in Nevada
A major off-price retail chain recently announced that they plan to open another new store in Nevada. Read on to learn more. Nordstrom Rack, the discount arm of the Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. chain, recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Nevada in the spring of 2023.
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
nevadabusiness.com
Complementary Yoga and Movie, Themed “Go With the Flow” Held at Downtown Summerlin to Benefit Project Marilyn, to Help End Period Poverty
This past Friday, non-profit, Project Marilyn, whose goal is to end period poverty, had a complementary yoga and movie “Go with the Flow” themed event at on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Las Vegas’ favorite Yoga Instructor Amelia Bluff offered a relaxing yoga class where guests could flow...
