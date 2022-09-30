Read full article on original website
S. A. McCall
4d ago
Bannon’s a CON-ARTIST for Godsake, the MAGAbase sure can’t separate the wheat from the Chaff—
Reply
14
Calvin Landers
3d ago
I thought he was convicted ,when does he go to jail? Geez do any of these Trump people do time for anything, the justice system is completely corrupt .
Reply(1)
2
my mind
1d ago
Their strategy is simple. Find easily manipulated MAGA🐑🐑 and rile them up with lies and promises. And their plan is still in effect. #tRUMPMAGA🐑🐑
Reply
2
Related
Trump attorney lawyers up — and says she’s willing to cooperate with DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case: report
At least one member of former President Donald Trump's legal team has hired her own attorney — and allies are urging another to follow suit, according to The Washington Post. Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran affirmed to the Justice Department that Trump had handed over all classified...
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told...
Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney
An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
Arizona’s Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump's resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and...
Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But Expert Says His Client Has 'No Discipline'
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Chris Kise is reportedly taking on a more conciliatory approach in taking on the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the search and seizure that took place at Mar-a-Lago. What Happened: Kise’s target is that the government avoids seeking criminal prosecution, reported The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'
Trump targeted the airline industry at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. "We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded, mess," he said. Trump was at the rally to support GOP candidates Tudor Dixon, Matt DePerno, and Kristina Karamo. Former President Donald Trump bashed the...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
creators.com
Trump's Latest Legal Blunder
By now, it has become clear that President Donald Trump's hopes that the appointment of a special master would derail the Justice Department's investigation of him have proven to be short-lived. The Mar-a-Lago nightmare continues for the former president, and nothing about the appointment of the Special Master will derail it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former federal prosecutor scoffs at Trump's lawyer reportedly trying to keep him from attacking DOJ in Mar-a-Lago probe: 'Bless you, good luck'
An ex-federal prosecutor wished the best of luck to Trump's attorneys, who are attempting to keep from attacking the DOJ. A recent report revealed a division within Trump's legal team amid the Mar-a-Lago investigation. One of his attorneys wants him to take a less aggressive approach with the DOJ. A...
Trump-pick Herschel Walker leading in Georgia Senate race against Sen. Warnock: Poll
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is leading his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by 3 percentage points, according to recent polling from Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage. The race between Walker and Warnock remains too close to predict, with polls alternating back and forth between which candidate is leading...
Investors in Trump’s Truth Social deal feel “remorse” — and pulling out of $1 billion deal: report
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, the...
Trump asks appeals court to delay classified documents case until 2023
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to deny a Department of Justice request to expedite its appeal of a Trump-appointed judge’s decision which has effectively blocked the criminal investigation into whether the ex-president broke the law by hoarding government-owned records at his Florida beach club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats
Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
Seth Meyers Shares Most 'Insulting' Part Of GOP Senator's Spin Of Trump Attack
Seth Meyers has had it with Republicans defending former President Donald Trump. The “Late Night” host took aim at Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Monday after the conservative lawmaker paraded out a series of lame excuses on CNN about Trump’s attack on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao.
MSNBC
Judge Cannon isn’t quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case
It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
Comments / 18