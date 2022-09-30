ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 18

S. A. McCall
4d ago

Bannon’s a CON-ARTIST for Godsake, the MAGAbase sure can’t separate the wheat from the Chaff—

Reply
14
Calvin Landers
3d ago

I thought he was convicted ,when does he go to jail? Geez do any of these Trump people do time for anything, the justice system is completely corrupt .

Reply(1)
2
my mind
1d ago

Their strategy is simple. Find easily manipulated MAGA🐑🐑 and rile them up with lies and promises. And their plan is still in effect. #tRUMPMAGA🐑🐑

Reply
2
Newsweek

Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney

An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
Business Insider

Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'

Trump targeted the airline industry at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. "We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded, mess," he said. Trump was at the rally to support GOP candidates Tudor Dixon, Matt DePerno, and Kristina Karamo. Former President Donald Trump bashed the...
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
creators.com

Trump's Latest Legal Blunder

By now, it has become clear that President Donald Trump's hopes that the appointment of a special master would derail the Justice Department's investigation of him have proven to be short-lived. The Mar-a-Lago nightmare continues for the former president, and nothing about the appointment of the Special Master will derail it.
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
MSNBC

Judge Cannon isn’t quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case

It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
