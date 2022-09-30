Read full article on original website
Biden and DeSantis will test their accord during Florida visit
It will be a rare moment of bipartisan calm just a month ahead of Election Day — and four years before the next presidential election.
Walker denies paying for 2009 abortion, vows to sue over story
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a staunch opponent of abortion, is denying a media report that he paid for an abortion for a girlfriend in 2009. But his son reacted to Walker’s response to the story The Daily Beast posted on its website Monday by calling his father on Twitter a liar and hypocrite. […] The post Walker denies paying for 2009 abortion, vows to sue over story appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint
The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.
Exclusive-Biden to nominate U.S. surgeon general to join WHO executive board -official
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to be the U.S. representative on the World Health Organization's executive board, administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
