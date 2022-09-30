Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a staunch opponent of abortion, is denying a media report that he paid for an abortion for a girlfriend in 2009. But his son reacted to Walker’s response to the story The Daily Beast posted on its website Monday by calling his father on Twitter a liar and hypocrite. […] The post Walker denies paying for 2009 abortion, vows to sue over story appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO