Jamestown, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Skate Park Opens In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A new public skatepark is now open in the City of Jamestown, with locals coming together over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening. Local youth christen the JTNY Power House Skate Park on Saturday. Brainchild of Jamestown Skate Products owner Pete Scheira, fundraising began over 12-years-ago when he pitched the idea to then Mayor Sam Teresi.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
buffalorising.com

On the Market: Stunner at 1180 Amherst Street

A magnificent city estate is on the market with an impressive asking price. Ellen Warner with Gurney Becker & Bourne is listing 1180 Amherst Street with a $2.52 million asking price. The 8,225 sq.ft. home was built in 1930, has eight bedrooms, five full baths, and sits on a 1.3-acre lot west of Nichols School. Taxes are $19,918 per year.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Penelec investigating underground explosion on West 9th Street

Penelec crews are investigating following an apparent underground explosion in downtown Erie Saturday night. When first responders arrived on the scene, located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State Streets, they found smoke coming from a manhole. Penelec officials told us that there was in fact an issue and...
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY

