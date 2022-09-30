Read full article on original website
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
Gorgeous Farm For Sale In Springville, NY [PHOTOS]
The fall is the perfect time to shop for houses in Western New York. The leaves are changing and the cooler air has moved in. There are some pretty spectacular places to see and consider if you are buying a home. There are some homes that are fit for "the...
New Skate Park Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A new public skatepark is now open in the City of Jamestown, with locals coming together over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening. Local youth christen the JTNY Power House Skate Park on Saturday. Brainchild of Jamestown Skate Products owner Pete Scheira, fundraising began over 12-years-ago when he pitched the idea to then Mayor Sam Teresi.
Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills Mall location
An Eastern Hills Mall spokesperson released a statement to 7 News which said in part "we wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward."
Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
On the Market: Stunner at 1180 Amherst Street
A magnificent city estate is on the market with an impressive asking price. Ellen Warner with Gurney Becker & Bourne is listing 1180 Amherst Street with a $2.52 million asking price. The 8,225 sq.ft. home was built in 1930, has eight bedrooms, five full baths, and sits on a 1.3-acre lot west of Nichols School. Taxes are $19,918 per year.
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Famous Western New York Town Called “Absolutely Shameful”
It’s hard to believe that anyone would call us “absolutely shameful.” After all, we are known as “The City of Good Neighbors.”. However, one Western New York town is getting slammed after people witnessed some questionable behavior over the weekend, and now it’s getting serious attention on social media.
Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
Southtowns Alert: Have You Seen This Pickup? [PHOTO]
The fall is here and the weather has changed from hot and humid to crisp and frosty. The sun is setting even earlier these days and that has brought out some bold individuals who are waiting to take advantage of opportunities to take things. The Neighborhood App in the Hamburg/Orchard...
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
Volunteers Ready For Weekend Cleanup Effort In Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteers are ready to hit the roads of southern Chautauqua County this weekend as part of an annual cleanup effort hosted by the Audubon Community Nature Center. On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will collect trash along Route 62 and, if...
Penelec investigating underground explosion on West 9th Street
Penelec crews are investigating following an apparent underground explosion in downtown Erie Saturday night. When first responders arrived on the scene, located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State Streets, they found smoke coming from a manhole. Penelec officials told us that there was in fact an issue and...
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
Riders call for a 'transit revolution' in WNY
Transit advocates have been calling for change for years, but say now is the time for a transit revolution.
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
