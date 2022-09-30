ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Register Citizen

Torrington's Greens N Things delivers homemade meals daily

TORRINGTON — Sara Roberts operates a ghost kitchen called Greens N Things, a virtual restaurant that offers meals she delivers to customers up to five days a week. “I’ve been dreaming of opening my own business for about 10 years,” Roberts said in an interview at Sawyer’s Restaurant & Bar on Center Street, where she rents kitchen space. “I’ve been toying with the dynamics of it and the details and my mission and my vision for that for quite a while.”
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Photos: Runners compete in eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon in Norwalk

Dozens of competitors participated Sunday in the eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K, which also included a Fun Run for kids. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course took competitors from Veterans Park through South Norwalk and into Rowayton before heading to Calf Pasture Beach and then back to Vets Park. Among...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Brew-Ski Fest returns to Salisbury Oct. 9

SALISBURY — Salisbury Winter Sports Association will hold the 13th Annual Brew-Ski Fest, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Satre Hill, 80 Indian Cave Road, Salisbury, where the oldest Ski Jump Competition on the East Coast takes place every February. The association is hosting the Brew-Ski Fest to help defray...
SALISBURY, CT
Torrington, CT
Torrington, CT
Connecticut Football
Connecticut Sports
Torrington, CT
Register Citizen

Barkhamsted resident honored by Red Sox

BARKHAMSTED —Resident Allen Griswold was recently honored with the Red Sox Foundation’s 2022 Mike Egan Volunteer of the Year Award. This annual award is given to six coaches and administrators, one from each state in New England, who volunteer their time in their local leagues to provide a better youth baseball and softball experience, according to the foundation.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
Register Citizen

Culinary power couple opens restaurant — inside East Haven High School

EAST HAVEN — John and Heather Profetto are married. They also work together. For some couples, that dynamic might test the relationship. For the Profettos, who spent three decades running the Milford-based Rainbow Gardens restaurant before selling it in 2019 to go into teaching, their teamwork has transformed East Haven High School’sculinary program.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Thomaston theater group to stage 'The Addams Family'

THOMASTON — 'The Addams Family' musical opens Oct. 8 at the Thomaston Opera House, presented by Landmark Community Theatre. In the story, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man. from a respectable family; a man her...
THOMASTON, CT
Register Citizen

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city

BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Warner Theatre, other businesses land grants from federal funds

TORRINGTON — More local businesses and organizations are set to receive grants from the city's allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding, as officials planned another round of grant-giving this week. The ARPA Committee, led by Northwest CT Community Foundation's Julia Scharnberg, chose recipients for its Facade and Building...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Wilton BOE chairwoman defends $1.45M for instructional coaches in schools

WILTON — Allocating $1.45 million for instructional coaches in the schools was a topic of frequent discussion and even contention during the last school budget deliberations, but Board of Education Chair Deb Low is emphasizing their efficacy and need ahead of the upcoming budget. While the Board of Finance...
WILTON, CT
New Britain Herald

'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public

NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

14 haunted events to check out in CT in October

Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.

