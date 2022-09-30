Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Torrington's Greens N Things delivers homemade meals daily
TORRINGTON — Sara Roberts operates a ghost kitchen called Greens N Things, a virtual restaurant that offers meals she delivers to customers up to five days a week. “I’ve been dreaming of opening my own business for about 10 years,” Roberts said in an interview at Sawyer’s Restaurant & Bar on Center Street, where she rents kitchen space. “I’ve been toying with the dynamics of it and the details and my mission and my vision for that for quite a while.”
Register Citizen
Photos: Runners compete in eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon in Norwalk
Dozens of competitors participated Sunday in the eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K, which also included a Fun Run for kids. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course took competitors from Veterans Park through South Norwalk and into Rowayton before heading to Calf Pasture Beach and then back to Vets Park. Among...
Register Citizen
Brew-Ski Fest returns to Salisbury Oct. 9
SALISBURY — Salisbury Winter Sports Association will hold the 13th Annual Brew-Ski Fest, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Satre Hill, 80 Indian Cave Road, Salisbury, where the oldest Ski Jump Competition on the East Coast takes place every February. The association is hosting the Brew-Ski Fest to help defray...
Connecticut crowds with a taste for fritters flock back to Southington Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Fall fun is on at the 53rd annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival. The event kicked off tonight on North Main Street Friday night and goes on through Oct. 9. Locals keep coming back year after year for food and entertainment. FOX61 found a crowd of locals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Barkhamsted resident honored by Red Sox
BARKHAMSTED —Resident Allen Griswold was recently honored with the Red Sox Foundation’s 2022 Mike Egan Volunteer of the Year Award. This annual award is given to six coaches and administrators, one from each state in New England, who volunteer their time in their local leagues to provide a better youth baseball and softball experience, according to the foundation.
Register Citizen
Culinary power couple opens restaurant — inside East Haven High School
EAST HAVEN — John and Heather Profetto are married. They also work together. For some couples, that dynamic might test the relationship. For the Profettos, who spent three decades running the Milford-based Rainbow Gardens restaurant before selling it in 2019 to go into teaching, their teamwork has transformed East Haven High School’sculinary program.
Register Citizen
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
Register Citizen
Thomaston theater group to stage 'The Addams Family'
THOMASTON — 'The Addams Family' musical opens Oct. 8 at the Thomaston Opera House, presented by Landmark Community Theatre. In the story, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man. from a respectable family; a man her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
NewsTimes
New Haven high school principal announces resignation month into school year
NEW HAVEN — Weeks after the start of his first school year in the role, the principal of a local high school announced that he was stepping down. “I’m sad that I have to leave so soon after getting started,” Wilbur Cross High School’s John Tarka said in a video posted on his Instagram page Monday morning.
Register Citizen
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull
After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
Bristol Press
Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city
BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Torrington's Warner Theatre, other businesses land grants from federal funds
TORRINGTON — More local businesses and organizations are set to receive grants from the city's allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding, as officials planned another round of grant-giving this week. The ARPA Committee, led by Northwest CT Community Foundation's Julia Scharnberg, chose recipients for its Facade and Building...
NBC Connecticut
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
Register Citizen
Wilton BOE chairwoman defends $1.45M for instructional coaches in schools
WILTON — Allocating $1.45 million for instructional coaches in the schools was a topic of frequent discussion and even contention during the last school budget deliberations, but Board of Education Chair Deb Low is emphasizing their efficacy and need ahead of the upcoming budget. While the Board of Finance...
Register Citizen
In Photos: Greenwich runners slog through mud for annual Muddy Up 5K
GREENWICH – More than 250 runners ran and splashed their way through the muddy course at Camp Simmons for the 10th annual Muddy Up 5K, presented by the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, on Sunday.
New Britain Herald
'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public
NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
Register Citizen
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
Register Citizen
14 haunted events to check out in CT in October
Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
Comments / 0