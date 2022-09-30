ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
WJLA

Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain and wind to DMV this weekend; what to expect

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made a third landfall early Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian made its first landfall over western Cuba early Tuesday morning, as a Category 3 hurricane and made its second landfall Wednesday afternoon (3:05 p.m. EDT) along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, as a strong Category 4 hurricane.
natureworldnews.com

Ian Unleashed Heavy Rainfall, Flooding and Power Outages in South Carolina

Ian slammed South Carolina, causing rainfall flooding and power outages. As Ian weakened, the National Hurricane Center on October 1, said in an advisory that Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian could continue heavy rains in the central mid-Atlantic and Appalachians central. National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory said that Ian's location was about...
