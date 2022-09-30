Read full article on original website
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Carscoops
Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP
If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
Carscoops
2023 Subaru Forester Comes In Six Grades Starting At $27,620
Subaru has announced prices and details for the 2023 Forester that is set to arrive at dealerships across the United States in December where it will be sold in Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring guises. Powering all versions of the 2023 Subaru Forester is a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder...
Carscoops
2023 Jeep Renegade Drops Entry-Level Sport Trim, Goes 4WD Only For 2023
Jeep has introduced the 2023 Renegade, which features an assortment of relatively minor changes. One of the biggest updates is the elimination of the entry-level Sport trim, which started at $24,695 and was the only version available with front-wheel drive. While Jeep hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 model, the Sport’s death will likely cause sticker shock as the 2022 Renegade Latitude started at $29,540 and that’s now the base trim for 2023.
Carscoops
A 2008 Honda S2000 CR Sold For $125,000 Making It The Second Most Expensive In BaT History
A 2008 Honda S2000 has sold for a staggering $125,000 on Bring a Trailer, making it the second most-expensive S2K ever sold on the popular auction website. Immediately making this S2000 special from most others in the United States is that it is one of approximately 700 Club Racer (or CR) models built. This car has previously lived in Chicago, Illinois and Manitoba, Canada before being acquired by the seller in May 2019. It was sold with ~6,000 miles (~9,600 km) on the clock, multiple keys, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Swingers Strut Wide-Body Flair for ‘Last Call’ Muscle Cars
DodgeDodge has revived a historic name to adorn these very green special edition models.
Carscoops
Do You Care That The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Only Has Four Cylinders?
There’s a horsepower war raging and Mercedes-AMG has just reached for the nuke button, delivering an all-new 2024 C63 S with so much muscle it makes its BMW M3 rival look like its competing in an entirely different market. With the help of hybrid assistance the latest C63 S...
Carscoops
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
Carscoops
2024 Porsche 911 GTS Facelift Puts New Hybrid Powertrain To The Test
It appears as though the facelifted Porsche 911 GTS will morph into a hybrid when it hits the market, likely as a 2024 model. A handful of 992.2-generation 911 prototypes have been spied testing in recent months but making this one stand out is the fact that it is equipped with center-locking wheels, prompting our spy photographers to suggest that it is a 911 GTS.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup
Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
Carscoops
You Can Have Your Ford Mustang Completely Rebodied In Real Carbon Fiber
The Ford Mustang has slowly and subtly grown from an everyday pony car to a real powerhouse with upper trim levels that develop more than 750 hp (559 kW). Despite that, it’s never really garnered the same type of reverence that other high-end sports cars enjoy. Now, one company has decided to rectify that situation by offering a service where it replaces the stock body with real carbon fiber.
Carscoops
2022 Mazda MX-5 Driven, RENNTech S73R Detailed, And Electric Acura NSX On The Cards: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. According to experts, EVs will gain popularity exponentially before the end of the decade, who predicts that by 2030, more than half of new cars sold in the U.S. will be electric. The latest predictions have been revised since the U.S. government passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August this year. The figure for EV new car sales was previously 43 percent, whereas it is now 52 percent.
Carscoops
Watch California Cop Tell Dodge Challenger Hellcat Owner It’s Illegal To Use Red Key As It Makes It Too Loud
A TikToker going by the handle srt_ray6.4 recently posted video footage of an interaction he had with a police officer who claimed that the exhaust on his Dodge Challenger Hellcat was not in line with state regulations relating to decibel levels, despite the car allegedly being stock. In two videos,...
Carscoops
Cadillac XT5, XT6, And GMC Acadia Need Fixes For Two Separate Issues
General Motors has issued two recalls impacting select Cadillac XT5, XT6, and GMC Acadia models. The most significant of the two recalls impacts 95,231 vehicles. A notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that vehicles equipped with the optional Surround Vision feature have a rear-view camera that may fail or function intermittently. If the camera isn’t functioning correctly, rear visibility will be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.
Carscoops
These Are The 10 Most Discounted New Cars And SUVs On The Market Now
Shopping for a new vehicle has been tough over the last few years. Parts shortages, dealer markups, production slowdowns, and more have left many shoppers unsatisfied. According to a new report though, there are a handful of deals still out there. Here are the most discounted new cars you can find on sale right now.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Aventador And Huracan, McLaren 570S, Porsche 911 Among Victims Of South Korean Floods
A handful of exotics have been destroyed in South Korea in the wake of massive floods across the country. South Korea was hammered by Typhoon Hinnamnor in the second week of August, leading to widespread floods, in particular in the capital city of Seoul. At least nine people were killed in the disaster and comprehensive property damage was reported across Seoul. These cars were among those ruined by the floods.
