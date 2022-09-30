ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

City of Santa Cruz workers will strike next week

SANTA CRUZ — After months of failed contract negotiations between the city of Santa Cruz and city service workers with SEIU Local 521 workers will begin an unfair labor practices strike Monday. Those planning to strike next week include workers from maintenance, sanitation, public safety, library, parks and water departments, among others.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
thesantaclara.org

How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake

Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz announces deal with city service workers to avert strike

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz has reached an agreement with city service workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, the city announced Sunday. A strike that was set to begin Monday has been called off, city officials said. The agreement between the city and SEIU includes pay...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior

Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
BERKELEY, CA
harkeraquila.com

Humans of Harker: Deciphering the equations of life

Imagine you’re on a game show. You have three doors in front of you: behind two of them are goats, and behind the third is a car. The host tells you to choose a door, and you point to the first one. Then, he opens the second door and reveals a goat. He offers you the choice of switching to the third door. What do you do?
SCIENCE
cityofpaloalto.org

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch at the Palo Alto Art Center

Northern California’s celebrated and beloved Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to Palo Alto for another spectacular year, October 1-2, 2022. Benefiting the Bay Area Glass Institute (BAGI), the Palo Alto Art Center, the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation, and participating glass artists, the FREE outdoor event attracts more than 5,000 people annually to the grounds of the Palo Alto Art Center. The weekend exhibit features more than 10,000 unique and one-of-a-kind glass pumpkins, gourds, and autumnal keepsakes—in countless arrays of colors and sizes—all available for purchase. Glass demonstrations, food trucks, and more will be available for the the entire family to enjoy!
PALO ALTO, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF street renamed after beloved 'Grandpa Vicha' whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate

(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

