10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
Silicon Valley
City of Santa Cruz workers will strike next week
SANTA CRUZ — After months of failed contract negotiations between the city of Santa Cruz and city service workers with SEIU Local 521 workers will begin an unfair labor practices strike Monday. Those planning to strike next week include workers from maintenance, sanitation, public safety, library, parks and water departments, among others.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
thesantaclara.org
How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake
Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz announces deal with city service workers to avert strike
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz has reached an agreement with city service workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, the city announced Sunday. A strike that was set to begin Monday has been called off, city officials said. The agreement between the city and SEIU includes pay...
South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior
Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
harkeraquila.com
Humans of Harker: Deciphering the equations of life
Imagine you’re on a game show. You have three doors in front of you: behind two of them are goats, and behind the third is a car. The host tells you to choose a door, and you point to the first one. Then, he opens the second door and reveals a goat. He offers you the choice of switching to the third door. What do you do?
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
Behind the scissors: The story of how Santa Clara University's cross-country team photos went viral
In the 2022-23 Santa Clara University Men's cross-country team pictures, the athletes are rocking some pretty bad haircuts. But, there's no rogue barber to blame.
East Palo Alto residents say 'brown' tap water is taking toll on their health, finances
An East Palo Alto resident shared video of brown water filling her sink and bath tub. "Whenever I shower, my eyes burn, I have a lot of hair loss," Escobar said, "Now I don't cook with the water, we buy water bottles to drink and use for cooking."
cityofpaloalto.org
The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch at the Palo Alto Art Center
Northern California’s celebrated and beloved Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to Palo Alto for another spectacular year, October 1-2, 2022. Benefiting the Bay Area Glass Institute (BAGI), the Palo Alto Art Center, the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation, and participating glass artists, the FREE outdoor event attracts more than 5,000 people annually to the grounds of the Palo Alto Art Center. The weekend exhibit features more than 10,000 unique and one-of-a-kind glass pumpkins, gourds, and autumnal keepsakes—in countless arrays of colors and sizes—all available for purchase. Glass demonstrations, food trucks, and more will be available for the the entire family to enjoy!
San Jose, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The Silver Creek High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School - San Jose on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate
(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
Data shows one-fifth of SF metro area households are struggling to pay rising utility costs
These struggles didn't fall equally on all residents. Race and ethnicity, education level, income, and households with children all played a factor in higher percentages.
